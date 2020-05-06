15 Times Kylie Jenner Went Makeup-Free & Looked Ordinary

Since the major beauty and style transformation Kylie Jenner made years ago, we've been used to seeing her one specific way: all glammed up ready for the cameras, wearing plenty of makeup and hair extensions. We can't imagine how much work that Kylie (and her team) must put into creating her look on a regular basis, but even she has to take a break from all the cosmetics once in awhile, just like any of us do. And when she does take that break and the photos surface -- whether they're from the paparazzi or photos she's shared herself on Instagram -- people are always taken aback by how different she looks.
Most of the time, Kylie looks like a mini Kim Kardashian, totally made up and flaw free. But she's not just a celebrity and reality star, she's a person -- and once in awhile, she will be seen without makeup.
It's just life!
Anyone who's seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians is probably familiar with Kylie's makeup-free face. She's been seen on the show multiple times over the years skipping out on all the extra glam because the situation simply doesn't call for it! When these situations roll around, we always love to see the differences, because even though Kylie's beautiful either way, it's nice to know that celebs look a lot closer to our daily looks without makeup -- and the help of glam squads.
Read on for the times that Kylie has decided to go without makeup and looked more "ordinary" than usual. But since this is Kylie we're talking about, a lot of the time, her version of ordinary is still pretty darn gorgeous.
-
Straight Out of Isolation1
While the world was hanging out at home, in April 2020, Kylie took a break from self-isolation to visit her friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, and she was at her max amount of chill: barefoot, hair up, and no makeup on. For many of us, this is just what we look like on a day to day basis -- especially if we're just hanging out with a BFF -- but it was striking to see this change in Kylie's usually glam look.
-
Wearing Avocado PJs2
In a video that Kylie filmed for her Instagram Stories, she gave fans a peek at her without any makeup on, wearing her pajamas. Of course, most of us aren't wearing makeup by the time we put our PJs on, but knowing Kylie, we wouldn't have been surprised if she was made up anytime the cameras are around. But nope, she went totally natural, showing off a bare face for the occasion.
-
-
Showing Off Her Skin3
Kylie shared this promo video for her skincare line just before it launched last year, and of course, she was makeup free in the video. (She can't very well talk about skin care if all of her skin is still covered up in makeup, right?) This was professionally shot, so it's not quite the same as a paparazzi shot catching her off guard. Still, Kylie was definitely still barefaced for this one.
-
Clean & Fresh4
Speaking of Kylie Jenner's skin ... here's another example of the young mogul going without makeup for the good of her brand. We're definitely not used to seeing the youngest Kardashian-Jenner this way, but we love when she does take the opportunity to show off her face free of makeup. We can't say it's a not a great advertisement for her skincare products, either, because her skin definitely looks flawless.
-
-
Morning Glow5
Kylie shared this rare selfie of herself without makeup and her wet hair up in a towel first thing in the morning, and we're totally blown away by how gorgeous she is. Yeah, she definitely has her eyelash extensions on her side here. Still, this is just about as makeup free as it gets, and she's slaying the game. Kylie looks more ordinary than celebrity here, but still beautiful all the same.
-
Back to Basics6
The lighting is definitely working for Kylie here, but she still went all natural in this photo -- skipping out on her usual slew of cosmetics products on her face. But just because she's not wearing makeup doesn't mean this isn't a full on look. She might be keeping things casual, but Kylie still remembered to accessorize with those chunky gold bracelets.
That's the Kylie we know and love!
-
-
Chillin' With Stormi7
Okay, so we might not get to see all of Stormi's adorable face here, but we have to admit that her mom is looking pretty good! We always forget how many freckles Kylie has until she posts a makeup-free selfie like this. She should really let her natural skin show through more, because these freckles are totally adorable.
The best part of this photo, though?
How happy she looks.
-
All Natural in Nature8
It's not every day that we get to see Kylie posing in no makeup and wearing a basic t-shirt at the same time (we've all seen her very impressive closet), but here we are. Kylie's hanging out outside, snapping selfies as per usual, but this time, she decided to forgo the makeup in favor of a fresher look. Not that we blame her -- sometimes it's nice to just let our skin breathe.
-
-
Wearing Glasses9
Last year, this paparazzi photo of Kylie Jenner made the rounds, and honestly, it made us all feel like we could relate to her. After all, most of the photos we see of Kylie are so out of this world gorgeous that it's just not fair! But here, caught off guard in her glasses and without wearing makeup? Yup, this is totally how we function on a day to day basis. Welcome, Kylie. It's a bit more relaxing here.
-
A No Makeup Boomerang10
Kylie decided to skip the makeup in this Instagram Story that is captured forever. This one's for anyone who really wanted to see what Kylie's face looks like under all that makeup and super close up. She looks super cute -- and much closer to her actual age (22) than she normally does when she's all dolled up.
We definitely approve of this look!
-
-
Pre-Surgery Vibes11
On this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie finally decided to take her declining eyesight into her own hands and get Lasik surgery to correct her vision. When the day came around, of course she couldn't wear any makeup, so we got to see her on the show with a fresh face. She looked just like anyone else walking into a doctor's office for a procedure... and she was so brave!
-
Doing Stormi's Hair12
For most moms out there -- especially moms of toddlers -- having the time to do our makeup isn't always a given, and that goes double on the days where we have to get our kids ready, too. Is it really worth sacrificing that extra sleep? Here, Kylie ditched the makeup and showed off a video of her doing Stormi's hair. Too cute, and we know that Stormi is going to remember these moments forever.
-
-
Keeping It Completely Natural13
Not only did Kylie skip out on the makeup here, but she also decided to forget the hair extensions, too, showing off her surprisingly short locks. This look is just about as natural as it gets for Kylie, and we're glad she gives herself the opportunity to take a break from her beauty routine every now and then. After all, it seems like it takes her a long time to do it all, so it's gotta be freeing to skip it sometimes.
-
Morning Workout14
While we know that there are plenty of celebrities (and non-celebrities) out there who are willing to wear makeup when they sweat it out in the gym, it doesn't seem like Kylie's one of them -- at least, not according to this video she shared on her Instagram Story. She decided to go natural for her morning workout here, which is probably for the best, because as a skincare queen, she knows all that makeup getting in her pores is a bad idea!
-
-
Chilling With the Family15
In this clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie's cuddled up with Stormi -- and let's not forget all the fun they're having with Khloe Kardashian at the same time! For this moment, Kylie wasn't all done up yet, and we're glad to see her having a makeup free, laid back moment with her family. For as hard as she works and how much makeup she typically wears.
She deserves it!