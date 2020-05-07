11 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by the Royals

Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images
Just because we don't have royal amounts of money doesn't mean that we can't give Mother's Day gifts inspired by the royal family, even now, just days before the holiday. We know enough about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the queen herself, as well as others to know what they use and what they like -- enough to make any royal-fan mom on our gift list very happy.
Thanks to the two duchesses, the show The Crown, and other factors, the British royal family has hit critical mass. Everyone knows them, and lots of people want not just to know their every move, but also their every favorite product, style secrets. We want to know who they are and what they're about -- and in part it's so we can bring a bit of their magic into our own lives. That's means that shopping for a mom who is a royal addict has never been easier.
Mother's Day is just a few days away, so get to shopping! (We're right there with ya, fellow naughty shoppers of the eleventh-hour variety!)
There are plenty of online retailers and even nonprofit shops that are pushing through the current global challenge to keep their customers supplied and happy. So getting items inspired or consumed by the most popular members of the British royal family? Not a problem. Just let y'all's fingers do the clicking and the credit cards to the paying.
We put together a gift guide that has a little something for everyone and we made sure that they're still available -- whether on Amazon or through a retailer who can ship fast or allows shoppers to pick up at their nearest department store branch.
In our list readers can find a wide array of products for maximum options and even learn a thing or two that they might now have known about their favorite member of the Mountbatten-Windsor clan. It'll almost be like Kate is wrapping up the present for mom herself.
Inspiration: Kate's Favorite Hobby1
All those beautiful pictures of Kate and William's kids that are published in the Kensington Royal IG account? Kate is the one who takes most of them. Remember, she majored in photography in college and did an honors dissertation on historical photographs. She's also published beautiful portraits of Holocaust survivors and is the patron for the Royal Photographic Society.
Digital Picture Frame2
Kate uses professional cameras to capture intimate portraits of her kids and other photographs, but let's be honest, most of us just use our phones -- with cameras have gotten better and better with time -- that offer all kinds of effects and filters. The best way for our moms to showcase all those pics of the grandkids that she keeps asking for is to give her a digital photo frame, where uploaded photos can be displayed in a neverending loop.
Aluratek 10.1" LCD Digital Photo Frame (Best Buy, $80)
Inspiration: Meghan's Jewelry3
Meghan Markle's jewelry style has always been understated. She's never worn major statement earrings or elaborate necklaces, generally favoring dainty pieces by independent jewelers. When she joined the royal family, her style remained that way: a very refreshing change of pace from the constant drip-drip-drip of huge diamonds -- not that we wouldn't love to wear a stunning piece or two in the royal collection! She stacks rings, bracelets, and necklaces to charming effect.
Pretty Bracelet4
Given that a lot of Meghan's jewelry is fairly simple, it's no surprise that some of it is actually quite affordable -- like this lovely rainbow moonstone and gold-plated bracelet from one of her favorite brands, Missoma. (Fun fact: Meghan wore this brand during her first visit to the county where she presided as duchess: Sussex.) It's a great piece to gift a mom who likewise has simple taste in jewelry.
Bonus: For every piece of Missoma jewelry sold through June, the company will donate two meals to kids in need.
Missoma Rainbow Moonstone Beaded Gold Leaf Bracelet (Missoma, $97)
Inspiration: Queen Elizabeth II's Tea Obsession5
Like any good Brit, queen loves her tea. Actually, it's her favorite meal. Yes, tea is a meal, not just a drink, served at 5 p.m. -- and consisting of finger sandwiches, cake, scones, pastries, and of course, tea (her favorites are Assam and Earl Grey flavors). The first time the queen met Meghan, it was over tea in her private sitting room. When she was younger, she would often take tea with regular people during official outings. It's fair to say that it's a big part of her life.
-
Tea Set6
This tea set may not be made of bone china like the queen's, but it is porcelain -- plus, the color echoes her beloved pastel coat dresses and shade of her favorite nail polish, and it even has a crown motif in printed in gold ink inside every cup. This looks like a perfect option for helping the tea-loving mom on our list start her own afternoon tradition.
Pukka Home Porcelain Tea Set (Amazon, $69)
Inspiration: Sophie's Pearls7
Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward's wife, is one of the most productive working members of the royal family -- though she's not exactly a media star. However, Google her, and anyone can see that she has great style that includes classics like pearl drop earrings.The ones Sophie recently wore to Westminster Abbey are simple but impactful in the way that they catch the light.
-
Pearl Drop Earrings8
The trick with pearl earrings is owning a pair that don't look as if they were just plucked straight from our grandma's ears -- especially if we're gifting them to someone who may not be keen on a vintage look. These toe the line between tradition and modernity. They are real cultured pearls in a nice size, and the Tory Burch logo is studded with diamonettes, so it looks more like a small cross than a logo.
Tory Burch Kira Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings (Nordstrom, $128)
Inspiration: Prince William's Casual Style9
We love Prince William's casual style: It's fresh, unfussy, and classic, and a bit sexier than his usual dark suit and tie look. He always looks relaxed but well dressed. Whenever he plays polo -- as he does multiple times a year for charity -- he usually arrives in a trademark laid back look that includes a linen shirt (usually in a dark color like navy blue), crisp white pants, and either suede ankle boots or sneakers.
Love.
Linen Shirt10
Women usually wear summer sundresses to polo matches, but we like a relaxed linen shirt just as much as Prince William -- though polo matches are not exactly in the social calendar of any mom we know. We just like the classic but super laid back style. This gorgeous striped version by Ralph Lauren Polo (natch!) is just beautiful -- and it's 60 percent off right now
Huzzah!
Ralph Lauren Polo Stripe Linen Shirt (Nordstrom, $50)
Inspiration: Kate's Glowing Skin11
Like other royal women who know that they will be photographed constantly, Kate spends a lot of time and money on keeping her skin looking its best. She uses everything from bee venom creams to a Botox gel, and it's all paid off. Kate has lovely, youthful skin that looks like it woke up that way. We know better, so all that's left to do is find out what products she uses that are actually affordable.
-
Beuti Sleep Elixir12
Whether the mom on our gift list has peaches and cream skin or one that is a beautiful brown, she will so appreciate Kate's go-to nighttime serum. (Reportedly, she loves it so much that she recommended it to Meghan and Michelle Obama.) It is packed with the oils of 14 fruits, including, as the website says, "a Caribbean coral extract, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory as it neutralizes the enzyme responsible for skin aging, plus a sandalwood nut kernel oil to help prevent collagen and elastin break down." Honestly, we might just get a bottle for each mom on our list and call it a day. It's that universally good.
Beuti Sleep Elixir (Beuti, $70)
Inspiration: Meghan's Regal Style13
On one of her last public events as a senior working royal, Meghan wore a throne-worthy scarlet Safiyaa dress to a music festival. (Judging from the formal wear, it wasn't exactly Coachella, was it? haha) It was a reminder that though she and Harry agreed to keep but not use their His/Her Royal Highness titles, when it comes to style, Meghan remains regal.
-
HRH Sweatshirt14
We love that dress, but it's not really a Mother's Day present, is it? Instead, let's go with Meghan's royal vibe in the picture and crown our favorite moms with this uber-cool sweater that pretty much spells out who special momma is. The team at the blog, Meghan's Mirror, which has been a stop for Meghan fans since her Suits days, came up with this design, and sell it through their Etsy shop.
MirrorMeg HRH Collection Sweatshirt (Etsy, $40)
Inspiration: Queen's Jewels15
She's got a bajillion tiaras to choose from, so when it comes to fabulous jewels for her noggin, the queen never has to go bareheaded if she chooses -- and they look as spectacular as this one, which has been her favorite for decades. The crown is the ultimate symbol of power, and Queen Elizabeth has two of those, plus an all diamond and pearl diadem for state occasions. Oh, to have hundreds of carats weighing on one's head!
-
Crown Catchall16
No one wants to be given a tiara; it's the kind of thing we order secretly for ourselves for $20 so we can Windsor-wave in the mirror in private if and when we need a hit of confidence. But hey, we're pretty sure that any mom would love a lovely brass crown catchall on her nightstand.
Crown Catchall (West Elm, $24)
Inspiration: Prince Harry's Love of Elephants17
Prince Harry has done a lot of work with many different charitable causes, including in support of military veterans and mental health, but one that it very close to his heart is the preservation of the population of African elephants. He's made various trips to Malawi and other countries in the continent to help out with elephant tracking and other efforts.
-
Elephant Scarf18
Who doesn't love a scarf that one can wear all year long? This lightweight one in blue with white elephants printed on it can go with anything from a shirt or sweater to a pretty dress -- and boom, instant outfit upgrade! Best of all, environmentally conscious moms will love that part of the proceeds from sales go to help keep elephants safe from poachers.
Rescue The Elephants Elephant Scarf (Rescue The Elephants, $20)
Inspiration: Meghan's Flats19
Here's another way the Meghan broke the royal mold when she joined the Firm: Wearing heels all the time what just not going to work for her. Instead, she often rocked flats with her outfits -- and it was refreshing to see a royal woman find another way to look great without getting callouses. Meghan's are not just any flats, of course, but high-end ones, like the Rothys that she wore to a beach event in Australia in 2018, which were chic and comfortable for an outing that didn't call for formal wear.
-
Pointy Flats20
So it turns out that Meghan's beloved Rothys pointy flats are affordable(ish) and a great investment because they are perfect for pretty much any outfit -- from jeans to a dress -- and come in a wide array of colors. Like so many of Meghan's style choices, they are environmentally friendly, as they're made from recycled water bottles(!). Bonus: Shoppers who are first responders or medical professionals get a special discount on the website.
Rothys (Rothys, $145)
Inspiration: Kate's Britishness21
So many people became royal watchers or fans when Kate Middleton got engaged to Prince William, and it's easy to see the appeal. She was not a snobby member or the aristocracy, and she seemed just like the quintessentially British girl who seemed cool, friendly, and relatable -- from the way she mixed high and low fashion to the fact that she loved to do normal stuff like sports.
-
Union Jack Throw22
This cozy flag throw featuring the British flag (aka the Union Jack) is perfect for the Angloohile mom on the Mother's Day gift list -- ya know, the one who likes to rewatch all the royal weddings, plus the Great British Baking Show, plus every Jane Austen book adaptation, on Sunday mornings, with a scone and a mug of English Breakfast tea?
Sastbuy Union Jack Throw (Amazon, $33)