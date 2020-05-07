11 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas Inspired by the Royals

Image: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images Just because we don't have royal amounts of money doesn't mean that we can't give Mother's Day gifts inspired by the royal family, even now, just days before the holiday. We know enough about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, the queen herself, as well as others to know what they use and what they like -- enough to make any royal-fan mom on our gift list very happy. Thanks to the two duchesses, the show The Crown, and other factors, the British royal family has hit critical mass. Everyone knows them, and lots of people want not just to know their every move, but also their every favorite product, style secrets. We want to know who they are and what they're about -- and in part it's so we can bring a bit of their magic into our own lives. That's means that shopping for a mom who is a royal addict has never been easier.



Mother's Day is just a few days away, so get to shopping! (We're right there with ya, fellow naughty shoppers of the eleventh-hour variety!)

There are plenty of online retailers and even nonprofit shops that are pushing through the current global challenge to keep their customers supplied and happy. So getting items inspired or consumed by the most popular members of the British royal family? Not a problem. Just let y'all's fingers do the clicking and the credit cards to the paying.

We put together a gift guide that has a little something for everyone and we made sure that they're still available -- whether on Amazon or through a retailer who can ship fast or allows shoppers to pick up at their nearest department store branch.

In our list readers can find a wide array of products for maximum options and even learn a thing or two that they might now have known about their favorite member of the Mountbatten-Windsor clan. It'll almost be like Kate is wrapping up the present for mom herself.

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

