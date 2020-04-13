Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Family Photo

After finding out that Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting another baby, we've been so excited for her growing family, and now, the Counting On couple is sharing an update on her bump -- a pretty adorable one, at that. Joy and husband Austin Forsyth shared a new family photo on Instagram on Sunday, and it looks like this little fam is doing pretty well as they anticipate the arrival of a little sister for Gideon.
-
In the pic, Austin, Joy, and Gideon are all posing together in a field of flowers.
"So blessed by my little family!" Austin wrote.
If this isn't the most springtime photo we've ever seen, we don't know what is. As always, Gideon has a huge smile on his face (and looks so much like his dad) and Joy looks amazing, bump and all. Are those shoulders we see?! We know it's pretty common for her older sisters to break the dress code rules, but for Joy, it doesn't happen often.
She and her bump are adorable.
-
Fans can't get enough of this new pic.
-
-
The Forsyths seem to be pretty busy lately.
As far as we can tell, they're spending time at home like the rest of us, but they're also keeping their adventurous spirit alive! Not too long ago, Joy shared this photo from when she and Austin took Gideon fishing, and it seems like he loved it -- he's always been a rough and tumble kid.
Truly, these two seem like the perfect match, since Joy's always loved the outdoors.
-
And so far, it looks like Joy's pregnancy is going smoothly.
A little less than a month ago, Joy shared this ultrasound photo from when she got to see her little girl, and it looks like everything is healthy and wonderful with this pregnancy -- such welcome news after everything that she went through with her last pregnancy.
"Seeing those little lips, nose, and hearing her heartbeat made my cry tears of joy!!!! SO soooooo thankful she is growing and healthy!" Joy wrote.
-
-
We can't wait for more updates.
Without new episodes of Counting On to look forward to (for the time being, anyway), it's a bummer that we can't keep up with the Duggars as much as we'd like ... but fortunately, they're all sharing plenty of social media posts like Austin and Joy are to keep us entertained in the meantime.
We can't wait to see what's next for Austin and Joy ... and to meet their little one later this year!
Share this Story