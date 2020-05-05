Meghan Markle Ripped to Shreds by Videographer Who Reportedly Worked With Her

Oh, man. We really don't like hearing this. But gah! It's so hard to look away! A source who wishes to remain anonymous but who claims to have previously worked closely with Meghan Markle when she was an actress, recently told the Daily Mail -- in great detail -- that the Duchess of Sussex was a "diva" and "rude," along with a host of other hard-to-believe details about our girl. We are floored right now.

  • A videographer who once worked with Meghan during her Hollywood days said he had a very unpleasant experience with her. 

    meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Speaking to the Daily Mail, the cameraman said: "She was very high maintenance and rude ... She was difficult and demanding."

    The videographer also said that Meghan came to the set with an entourage, demanded expensive champagne and approval over the final photos, and acted like she was a "superstar." 

    "She had a team with her, like her make-up artist and publicist, and it was like something out of Mean Girls," he said of his time working with Meghan when she still lived in Toronto. "They were a clique, looking at other people and laughing and having fun among themselves."

    • Advertisement

  • The man only worked with Meghan once apparently, but said she came in hot. 

    meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    "People told me, 'get ready because she is a lot.' They used to call her 'the princess,' he said. "When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn't even know who she was and she was acting like a diva. It was the attitude, how she talked to people, the rules."

    Reportedly, Meghan came in wearing a baseball cap and walked back to the make-up room.

    "It was like it was the big diva coming in, and she doesn't want people to see her, like you would do if you're walking in the street and you don't want the paparazzi to take your picture," the videographer continued.

    "Everyone thought that she was acting like an A-lister when she is not even a D-lister'. But it was kind of like a caricature of someone playing the superstar, you know, because a real superstar, generally unless it's a super bad day, they will play it naturally and be generous with their presence."

  • The videographer added that Meghan's feet are a (figurative) sore subject for the duchess. 

    meghan markle
    Aaron Chown - PA Images/Getty Images

    According to the videographer, the duchess isn't a fan of her feet and doesn't want them on camera. 

    "One of my team [members] is the nicest guy and he was traumatized by the end of it because she was so mean," the videographer told the Daily Mail. "He told me that at a certain point he started to shoot her feet, just taking some b-roll and I don't remember if they had told me in advance or not, but I understand she hates her feet."

    He continued: "When he did that, they all looked at him like 'what the h--l are you doing?' and said, ''you're done for today.' I told him [that] it's probably the last time we will see her, and then it comes out she has started to date the prince. I don't think she deserves the attention. I wasn't impressed with her and I'm just surprised she charmed the guy. She came across as very insecure and spoiled."

    What. the. 

  • However, when the cameras turned on, it sounded like Meghan nailed it. 

    meghan markle
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "The girl was really easy to shoot. Once you say 'action,' she knows how to do her job. But after the camera stops, she's not the most friendly person," the videographer said of his experience. "There were all these demands -- you have to get a specific type of flower, you can't film her while she is getting her make-up on, you have to get a certain brand of champagne for the shoot. You have to ask permission to shoot anything. She's the boss. You felt like you were walking on eggshells."

  • We have to be honest here, we're having a REALLY hard time believing all of this. 

    meghan markle
    Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images

    Was Meghan maybe a little particular about certain things during the shoot? Maybe. Did she have a bunch of friends with her? Perhaps! But demanding top-of-the-line champagne and telling a nice person that he's "done" really don't seem in line with anything we've ever heard about the duchess. 

    Ultimately, one day Meghan's true nature is going to be exposed for all to see -- and we're pretty dang confident that she's a nice person with a vision about her life. And there's nothing wrong with that. 

