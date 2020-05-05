Meghan Markle Ripped to Shreds by Videographer Who Reportedly Worked With Her

The man only worked with Meghan once apparently, but said she came in hot.

"People told me, 'get ready because she is a lot.' They used to call her 'the princess,' he said. "When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn't even know who she was and she was acting like a diva. It was the attitude, how she talked to people, the rules."

Reportedly, Meghan came in wearing a baseball cap and walked back to the make-up room.

"It was like it was the big diva coming in, and she doesn't want people to see her, like you would do if you're walking in the street and you don't want the paparazzi to take your picture," the videographer continued.

"Everyone thought that she was acting like an A-lister when she is not even a D-lister'. But it was kind of like a caricature of someone playing the superstar, you know, because a real superstar, generally unless it's a super bad day, they will play it naturally and be generous with their presence."