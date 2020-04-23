Prince William Makes Unprecedented Decision to Open Palace Grounds to Save Lives

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Lately, we've see Kate Middleton and Prince William step up as much as possible to keep the United Kingdom safe, and now, Will's doing even more to save lives. This week, William opened Kensington Palace grounds for air ambulances to use -- even though this area of their property is usually private -- and it sounds like this move could go a long way in helping first responders.
William has offered up Perks Field to the London Air Ambulance.
The news has already been confirmed by a palace insider.
Air ambulances have always been close to Will's heart.
He and Kate have been very busy pitching in to help their country every way they can lately.
Sometimes, that means clapping for NHS workers on the BBC's "Big Night In" (which happened to include a comedic appearance from William himself), and sometimes, it's participating in Zoom calls and offering help to frontline workers however they're needed. They might be away from London right now as they stay at Anmer Hall with their kids, but this couple has been going above and beyond lately.
Hopefully, this move will help paramedics save more lives in London.
