Prince William Makes Unprecedented Decision to Open Palace Grounds to Save Lives

Lately, we've see Kate Middleton and Prince William step up as much as possible to keep the United Kingdom safe, and now, Will's doing even more to save lives. This week, William opened Kensington Palace grounds for air ambulances to use -- even though this area of their property is usually private -- and it sounds like this move could go a long way in helping first responders.

  • William has offered up Perks Field to the London Air Ambulance.

    Usually, the private field on Kensington Palace property is used for royal helicopters to take off and land, but now, William's sharing the wealth with first responders. Now, London Air Ambulance is able to use the field to land, take off, and refuel, which will save them time since they won't have to stop in the next closest refueling, which is in Watford. 

    Way to go, William

  • The news has already been confirmed by a palace insider. 

    According to what a source close to the royals told Evening Standard, this plan is already a go.

    “Perks Field has been made available to the London Air Ambulance," said the insider. "The palaces are happy to help in these times.”

    This is great to hear. Everyone in the world is facing challenging circumstances right now, so every little bit helps. It's good to see that William is doing his part.

  • Air ambulances have always been close to Will's heart.

    Not only did William become a patron of London Air Ambulance himself back in March, but he's also had plenty of experience as a helicopter pilot during his time serving in the British military and after. Not only did he fly with the Royal Air Force, but he also worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017, so he has plenty of personal experience in these areas with the services the paramedics provide.

  • He and Kate have been very busy pitching in to help their country every way they can lately.

    Sometimes, that means clapping for NHS workers on the BBC's "Big Night In" (which happened to include a comedic appearance from William himself), and sometimes, it's participating in Zoom calls and offering help to frontline workers however they're needed. They might be away from London right now as they stay at Anmer Hall with their kids, but this couple has been going above and beyond lately. 

  • Hopefully, this move will help paramedics save more lives in London.

    We have no doubt that William and Kate will keep doing what's needed to help, and in the meantime, we hope they (and their kiddos) are staying safe. It seems like Charlotte, George, and Louis are having a blast in Norfolk, even though some homeschooling has been on the menu.

    We'll be waiting on another update from this side of the royal family. They've definitely been busy lately! 

