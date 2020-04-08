Kate Middleton's Recent Video Appearance Came With an Outfit Change

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
While the rest of the world ponders how many consecutive days one can go in sweatpants before it's inappropriate, Kate Middleton is looking chicer than ever. Even though the Duchess of Cambridge has been hunkering down at home like the rest of us, she's been partaking in a number of video meetings -- and with each one, she looks more stylish than the last. At least from the waist up.
Over the weekend, Kate honored the UK's Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week with a few Zoom calls.
If you watch the entire video -- and why wouldn't you? -- you'll see that Kate wore not one but two pretty light blue numbers. In the first part of the video -- where Kate spoke with brand-new parents -- the duchess is seen in a blue and white chevron sweater by Tabitha Webb. And in the second, she's in a dreamy wrap dress with white flowers that many of us know and love.
Here's a shot of the lewks next to each other, thanks to @katesclosetau.
They're both very similar -- the colors are almost identical -- but obviously these calls took place on different days, unless Kate did a quick outfit change before speaking with heath experts on the importance of maternal mental health. Doubtful. However! It is worth noting that Kate's hair is essentially in the exact same style for both. Perhaps this is her quarantining look.
Although the sweater appears to be new, die-hard royal fans probably recognize the dress Kate wore in the latter half.
For the Cambridges' 2019 Christmas card, Kate was seen wearing the flowy dress, which is by Boden, as she leaned against a vintage motorcycle Prince William and Prince Louis were sitting on, while George and Charlotte stood nearby. Obviously, the photo was taken at some point during the summer (given Charlotte's bare arms and George's shorts), so the duchess has clearly had this dress for some time.
The duchess seems to have a theme with her Zoom style.
Bright, cheery colors or stripes -- both of which never go out of style. Also, for all of her video calls, the duchess has worn minimal jewelry and had a fuss-free hair style, which, evidently, she does by herself. Of course, this style isn't super different from how the duchess normally dresses, but she does wear black or darker colors on occasion for engagements.
Although we certainly hope to be out and about in the world soon, we're definitely curious about Kate's next Zoom look.
Again, she's nailing it as of late! We've long suspected that, at her core, Kate is a homebody, and to be frank, the current world situation seems to be making a case for that. Not only has the duchess been happy, engaged, and empathetic every time we've seen her recently, but she's been doing it all with style to boot.
