Princess Charlotte Quietly Honored Queen Elizabeth in Her New Portraits

We've always thought that Princess Charlotte looked a lot like great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, but now, these two are taking twinning to the next level. In her birthday portraits this year, Charlotte paid a sweet tribute to the Queen that we totally missed at first, but now that we've noticed this small detail about the photos, it's hard to think that this is just a coincidence.
Last week, the palace shared new birthday portraits of Charlotte.
Charlotte turned 5 on Saturday, and as per tradition with Kate Middleton's kids, the Kensington Palace Instagram account shared new snaps of her helping out her community and generally being the adorable kid she's always been.
Charlotte is too cute in this houndstooth dress from Zara, and as it turns out, these photos also happen to be proof that she's already taking style cues from her great-grandmother.
Queen Elizabeth wore a similar coat to Charlotte's dress earlier this year.
Princess Diana was known to wear houndstooth as well.
Charlotte's birthday was a bit different this year, but it sounds like she had a good time anyway.
According to what a palace insider told the Sun, Kate arranged a big Zoom call to celebrate Charlotte's birthday, because she just wanted to spend the day with her loved ones.
The insider said:
"The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends. Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday -- including cake and games -- despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with.
Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: ‘Happy Birthday.'"
We hope Charlotte had the best fifth birthday ever.
(Under the current circumstances, that is.)
We loved seeing the new portraits of her, and still can't believe how quickly Charlotte has grown up. We have to imagine that the Queen is loving them, too -- especially because they got to match their outfits in a subtle way. Soon, they'll be able to reunite in person, but until then, it seems the royals are doing their best to stay in touch.
