Jim Bob Duggar Is Reportedly Lawyering Up Ahead of Derick Dillard's Tell-All

As if the feud between Jim Bob Duggar and Derick Dillard wasn't bad enough, it looks like it's about to get a whole lot worse. Apparently, Jim Bob's lawyering up before Derick even has the chance to spill more secrets about the family ... and we've gotta wonder if this will keep Derick from being able to give us all the dirt we've been waiting on.
-
Derick and Jim Bob have been feuding for months now -- if not longer.
It seems like at every opportunity, Derick is spilling more tea about what goes on behind the scenes in the Duggar family, and it's a bummer to hear how estranged Jill seems to have become from her parents because of all of it. At first, we thought things were getting better when the Duggars wished Derick a happy birthday on Instagram in March, but apparently, that's just not the case.
-
Now, it sounds like Jim Bob is living in fear of what Derick will say in his tell-all.
Derick's been hinting at writing a tell-all book for awhile now, exposing all the Duggar secrets, and according to what a source has told The Hollywood Gossip, not only do these secrets have the potential to be dangerous for Jim Bob, but Jim Bob is already proactively seeking legal representation before the book even finds a publisher.
"He's definitely gonna do his book, and when he does his book, Jim Bob is done. He is done," the source said. "He's already got four or five big lawyers -- I mean big lawyers -- who have done a lot of research as far as the contracts from TLC go."
-
-
Reportedly, one of the biggest claims Derick's made is true -- Jim Bob controls all the money from Counting On.
"It's supposed to be when the kids come of age, they get their pay. Needless to say, Jim Bob keeps all the money, and he doles it out as he sees fit," the source said.
Instead of giving each child their share when they turn 18, Jim Bob supposedly gives it out as gifts or will buy them a home and let them buy it from him for $10 or $20 ... even though the money itself is supposed to belong to the kids, who seem to be getting the raw end of the deal.
We're not lawyers, of course, but this sounds like it could be illegal.
-
Jim Bob also reportedly uses the kids' money to control them.
The insider continued:
"Jim Bob is a mental contractor. That's what I call him, a mental contractor. He builds these kids the way he wants them to be. And then what happens is, when they get away from Jim Bob and they see how things really are, it's hard for them to live in that family. Jim Bob has instilled and browbeaten and berated these kids and built them the way he wants them to be, and then when they get a taste of things that aren't his way, but are still right, he just can't handle it. It's definitely cultish."
This sounds so close to what Derick's described in the past. No wonder Jill wants less and less to do with her dad as she gets older.
-
-
Things most definitely have the potential to get messy here.
We know Derick's in law school himself, but maybe he should also consider having representation if he doesn't already. Just in case ...
We never would have pegged the Duggars as a reality family that had this much drama going on behind the scenes, but apparently, we were wrong. Now, we just have to sit back and wait for what happens next.
Whatever it is, it sounds like it's going to be explosive.
Share this Story