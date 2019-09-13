Jim Bob Duggar Is Reportedly Lawyering Up Ahead of Derick Dillard's Tell-All

Reportedly, one of the biggest claims Derick's made is true -- Jim Bob controls all the money from Counting On .

"It's supposed to be when the kids come of age, they get their pay. Needless to say, Jim Bob keeps all the money, and he doles it out as he sees fit," the source said.

Instead of giving each child their share when they turn 18, Jim Bob supposedly gives it out as gifts or will buy them a home and let them buy it from him for $10 or $20 ... even though the money itself is supposed to belong to the kids, who seem to be getting the raw end of the deal.

We're not lawyers, of course, but this sounds like it could be illegal.