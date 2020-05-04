Meghan Markle Accused of Shouting at One of Kate Middleton's Staff Members

Nicole Fabian-Weber
Currently, there are a lot of books surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The first is a did-they-or-didn't-they-authorize biography about them breaking away from their duties in the royal family to "find freedom," and the second (which definitely wasn't authorized) is an over-arching book about the royal family as a whole -- and it does not paint Meghan Markle in a very positive light. 

  • The 'Daily Mail' published an excerpt from a scandalous new royal book, and all we can say is: Gulp!

    The book, called Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle, talks about the demise of Kate and Will and Meghan and Harry -- apparently the icing on the cake was when Meghan reportedly yelled at one of Kate's staff members. 

    "Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff -- that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace," a former servant explained in the book. "Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."

  • The book also talks about, in so many words, how Meghan was jealous of Kate's ranking in the royal family.  

    "Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn't let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head -- or at least not too much," a palace insider said. "She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived."

    The insider then went on to explain that Meghan wasn't a fan of her residence in Kensington Palace, compared to William and Kate's -- which led to their move to Frogmore

    "I think she has found that difficult to deal with," the insider continued. "And although Harry loved their cottage in the grounds, Meghan was conscious that it was tiny in comparison to the vast apartment complex where Kate and William live."

  • However, the book also says that Meghan didn't exactly get a warm welcome when she and Harry first started dating. 

    An insider at Kensington Palace noted that, as a divorced, mixed race American, Meghan was likely treated differently by the royal family right off the bat. 

    "There are the more reactionary elements in the royal family who do look down on her, and she knows it," the source said. "This makes her overreact sometimes -- she doesn't have Kate's assured way of dealing with people."

  • And one of the worst parts? Apparently, some of the staff gave Meghan nicknames behind her back. 

    Ugh, not cool! Page Six is reporting that in the book, it's revealed that a number of palace staffers called Meghan a variety of rude names, including "Me-Gain,” “the Duchess of Difficult,” “Di 2,” and “Di Lite” -- the latter two being a reference to Princess Diana, who apparently staff members didn't always find easy to deal with. Geez! 

  • It's a little weird that both this book and Harry and Meghan's book are coming out at the same time. 

    Is one being used to combat the other? This is all very strange, and unfortunately for Meghan, Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle is being released first. Hopefully, not everyone will believe everything they read about the Duchess of Sussex, and if they do, hopefully they'll also read Meghan and Harry's upcoming book to balance things out.  

