Meghan Markle Accused of Shouting at One of Kate Middleton's Staff Members

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Currently, there are a lot of books surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The first is a did-they-or-didn't-they-authorize biography about them breaking away from their duties in the royal family to "find freedom," and the second (which definitely wasn't authorized) is an over-arching book about the royal family as a whole -- and it does not paint Meghan Markle in a very positive light.
-
The 'Daily Mail' published an excerpt from a scandalous new royal book, and all we can say is: Gulp!
-
The book also talks about, in so many words, how Meghan was jealous of Kate's ranking in the royal family.
-
-
However, the book also says that Meghan didn't exactly get a warm welcome when she and Harry first started dating.
-
And one of the worst parts? Apparently, some of the staff gave Meghan nicknames behind her back.
-
-
It's a little weird that both this book and Harry and Meghan's book are coming out at the same time.
Share this Story