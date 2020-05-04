William and Harry Will Be 'Angry & Upset' If Controversial Princess Diana Documentary Is Made

The documentary is rumored to be headed to Netflix, and it explores the darker side of Princess Diana.

The Sun is reporting that the documentary, called Being Me: Diana, will be about "her mental health battles, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood."

It doesn't sound as if this is going to be about Diana's accomplishments or life with her family at all -- just the darker stuff, which might not be something her sons want to call attention to. It definitely has the potential to be controversial.