William and Harry Will Be 'Angry & Upset' If Controversial Princess Diana Documentary Is Made

It's been more than 20 years since Princess Diana died, but of course, we're still interested in her life and the amazing woman she was -- though this documentary may not end up doing her justice. Reportedly, the latest Diana documentary could upset William and Harry quite a bit, and after hearing what it's about, we're not surprised in the least ... 

  • The documentary is rumored to be headed to Netflix, and it explores the darker side of Princess Diana.

    Princess Diana
    Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

    The Sun is reporting that the documentary, called Being Me: Diana, will be about "her mental health battles, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and painful childhood." 

    It doesn't sound as if this is going to be about Diana's accomplishments or life with her family at all -- just the darker stuff, which might not be something her sons want to call attention to. It definitely has the potential to be controversial.

  • The documentary is said to be in the beginning stages at this point. 

    Princess Diana
    Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    That means there's still plenty of time for things to change ... and maybe they will, because there has been buzz that Harry and Meghan want to get into the entertainment industry and potentially even work with Netflix in the future. It could really end up burning a bridge for them if the project does end up on the streaming service. Not that we'd blame Harry for being upset!

  • Reportedly, family on all sides will refuse to participate in the project.

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    “The royals will refuse to take part as will the Spencer family," a source told the Sun. "William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It’s particularly distressing for Harry because he’s been working with Netflix. At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good.”

    Uh, yeah. We'd say so. And as much as we want to learn more about Diana, this might not be the right way to do it.

  • The company making the documentary has confirmed it hasn't officially been picked up by Netflix, though.

    Princess Diana, Prince Charles
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    “This is not a commissioned show and everything within the treatment is already in the public domain," a spokesperson from Endemol Shine, which owns production company DSP, told the Sun

    By that, they mean the footage of Diana that's rumored to be included in the project, such as footage from speeches in the early '90s and interviews with people close to her. Hmm ...

  • It'll be interesting to see what happens next. 

    Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Diana
    Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

    If William and Harry truly do want to shut this down, we hope that they're able to -- we really can't imagine having something like this come out about a loved one, and we know that they're still feeling the loss of their mother even more than two decades after her death. 

    Princess Diana was an incredible woman who changed the world, so maybe we should all focus on that instead?

