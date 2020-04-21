Why Prince Louis Will Now Participate in More Royal Traditions

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Now that Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child, Prince Louis, is finally 2, it sounds like we're about to see a lot more of him -- not that we're complaining! Reportedly, Louis will participate in more royal traditions because he's a year older, but what does that mean, exactly? Seems like his family will be experiencing a lot of changes.
It sounds like Louis is set to become more of an active part of the family.
As a source close to the royals told Us Weekly, Louis is finally old enough to do things Prince George and Princess Charlotte do, such as cooking with their mom.
"Louis will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he’s 2,” the source said. “He’s had lots of practice and to join in when the family make supper. Kate and William are so happy to be easing him into the more heartwarming aspects of royal life.”
This could mean that we'll get to see Louis at royal functions more and more.
Of course, last year, at just 1 year old, he made his debut at Trooping the Colour, but there are plenty of times we've seen George and Charlotte out and about over the past year while Louis stayed at home -- including when the family traveled. Now, it's far more likely that Louis will join everyone when these kinds of events pop up.
Who knows? Maybe we'll even see him with his family at Sandringham come Christmas.
At the same time, Kate and Will are doing more, too.
Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth has counted on them to continue to spread positivity around the palace, and they seem to be getting the job done pretty well. No surprise there, though. Will and Kate have always been willing to step up to the plate when they're needed, no matter the circumstances.
"The wonderful thing about Kate and William is that they remain focused and calm even during their most challenging times," the insider added.
It's been an interesting year for the royals, but they seem to be pulling together.
We can't wait to see what Louis does next.
