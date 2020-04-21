Why Prince Louis Will Now Participate in More Royal Traditions

It sounds like Louis is set to become more of an active part of the family.

As a source close to the royals told Us Weekly, Louis is finally old enough to do things Prince George and Princess Charlotte do, such as cooking with their mom.

"Louis will be introduced to lots more traditions now that he’s 2,” the source said. “He’s had lots of practice and to join in when the family make supper. Kate and William are so happy to be easing him into the more heartwarming aspects of royal life.”