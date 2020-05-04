Meghan & Harry Are Reportedly Ready To Break a Cardinal Royal Rule

Well, that was fast. A mere few weeks ago, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were authorizing a biography that, essentially, would tell their side of the story about their departure from royal life. And now here we are and Harry and Meghan's book has both a title and a release date (Spoiler alert: It's soon!). From what we're hearing about the tome, it's going to offer royal fans an "honest, up-close disarming" look into the Sussexes' world. Count us in. 

  • When news first broke, the media got the title wrong. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Pool/Getty Images

    Last week, we heard that the book was set to be called Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan -- that's wrong. However, reports claiming that "friendly" journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (aka, journalists that Harry and Meghan haven't been burned by) were penning the book and that the book is 320 pages appear to be true.

  • Feast your eyes on this, royalphiles!

    prince harry, meghan markle, book
    Amazon

    Here it is, in all its glory: Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. It's already available for preorder on Amazon before its official release August 11. The Amazon blurb noted that "few know the true story of Harry and Meghan.”

    "For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together,” it added. Again, COUNT US IN.

  • From the sound of things, the book is going to center on Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior royals and focus on what's to come. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Another Amazon description read: "With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."

  • There's a bit of unclarity about the origins of the book, though. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

    Although it's been reported that Harry and Meghan sat down for interviews before they left the UK -- and even though Scobie is a known friend of Harry and Meghan's -- reps for the royal couple deny they ever gave any interviews or answered any questions for the book. Hmm ... It would be a little weird if Scobie went ahead and published a book without their go-ahead, because he's one of the few journalists with whom they work.

  • If Harry and Meghan didn't agree to the book, there's nothing that can be done, but if they did, it likely will irk the royal family big time.

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    As Cheat Sheet reported, the royal family subscribes to the "never complain, never explain" policy -- something that dates back to the 1800s. Think about it: No one really knows where the Queen stands on, well, anything!

    Whether Harry and Meghan authorized this or not, one thing's for sure: Unlike Queen Elizabeth, we can't wait to read it.

