Meghan & Harry Are Reportedly Ready To Break a Cardinal Royal Rule

Well, that was fast. A mere few weeks ago, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were authorizing a biography that, essentially, would tell their side of the story about their departure from royal life. And now here we are and Harry and Meghan's book has both a title and a release date (Spoiler alert: It's soon!). From what we're hearing about the tome, it's going to offer royal fans an "honest, up-close disarming" look into the Sussexes' world. Count us in.
When news first broke, the media got the title wrong.
Feast your eyes on this, royalphiles!
From the sound of things, the book is going to center on Harry and Meghan's decision to step down as senior royals and focus on what's to come.
There's a bit of unclarity about the origins of the book, though.
If Harry and Meghan didn't agree to the book, there's nothing that can be done, but if they did, it likely will irk the royal family big time.
