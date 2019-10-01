Tori Roloff Responds to Accusation She's Not Happy About Amy & Chris' Engagement

Of course, this happened months ago, but now that the show is back, we finally get to see her share the news with her family ... and Zach and Tori didn't exactly shower her with congratulations right away. Zach seemed pretty surprised, while Tori straight up said, "What?!"

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek have been together for some time now (a few years), so their engagement was pretty much inevitable in many ways.