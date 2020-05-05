Inside Kylie Jenner's New $36.5 Million Dollar Mansion

Realtor.com; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
At this point, Kylie Jenner has bought (and in some cases, sold) several mansions, and each has been more expensive and more jaw-dropping than the last. Case in point: The makeup guru and social media influencer's latest purchase is a $36.5 million compound in Holmby Hills, which was originally valued at $55 million before the savvy Kylie negotiated herself a savage discount.
This house is just the most. It's, well ... pretty amazing. (We can't even.)
Kylie's new pad has seven bedrooms, 14 -- yes, fourteen -- bathrooms, a chef kitchen, game room, indoor theater, outdoor projector, pools and a tennis court, and many other amenities. It's 19,250-square feet, which, for reference, is five times bigger than the gold vault at Fort Knox, one of the few places that holds more money than the young billionaire.
Get this: The compound just 20 minutes from Kylie's $12 million, 13,000-square-foot Hidden Hills home -- which she STILL owns -- but pales in comparison to the new house.
Ahh, to be *that* young and have pocket change in the eight figures to play around with. (Perhaps in another life.) Since we don't even have a sliver of what Kylie has in the bank, we'll simply live vicariously through the 22-year-old.
This Holmby Hills compound is ultra-modern with the way it uses natural materials, like stone and wood, but still keeps its sleek straight lines that are ready for their Instagram close-up. It also includes a gym, two full apartments that are separate from the main house, and a guardhouse that's probably. the size of our entire house.
We suppose that there are those who think that making such a purchase when Kylie is a single mom with just one child is wasteful and obscene. But hey, she can afford it, and it makes her happy, so who are we to judge? When someone is as famous as Kylie Jenner, having a place to call their own -- where there's enough room and privacy to do as they like -- is key to keeping sane.
It's no wonder that Kylie's house looks like a peaceful resort, simple but full of luxurious details. Kylie has already given us indirect peeks into the house through IG stories and posts, and it looks like she is truly enjoying her new digs.
Good for her -- and Stormi.
Here is a look inside Kylie's house in all its multi-million dollar glory.
Door Envy1
For being such a grand home, Kylie's new mansion has what seems like a very low-key front door. (Then again, it could very well be a back or side entrance.) Kylie recently introduced us to her new caramel-toned hair with this picture of her sitting on gray stone steps that lead to a gray door and gorgeous gray marble walls. The surroundings are in sharp contrast to Kylie's monogrammed Dior outfit -- very grown-up and serious.
Living Room With a Capital "L"2
Looking at this room, we can't help but wonder what the electricity bill must be like for Kylie -- not that it would worry the makeup tycoon at all! Those high ceilings and that cavernous opening to the pool area must make for an air-conditioning challenge. But the room, which features a dramatic modern chandelier and low-profile furnishings, are drop-dead gorgeous and, surprisingly, laid back.
Plenty of Room at the Hotel Kylie-fornia3
Holy moly, is that a hallway, or an entire art museum?! In this adorable video, Kylie carries her cutie patootie daughter Stormi through a very long passageway, lined with artwork and doorways into other rooms. Kylie wrote a caption about looking forward to getting out of the house and partying again once she's able to, but really, she could just have the party right at home.
She's definitely got the space!
Cool Courtyard4
This terraced courtyard is so party-ready that we can almost hear the music wafting out of the house through that grand entrance. We can imagine couples having private convos, and guests milling about in groups -- flirting and making small talk as they sit on the steps with a drink in their hands -- as they check out the night sky ... and each other. The way it's set up, it's almost like a mini outdoor theater, so we can imagine Stormy holding entire school plays right there.
Home Fitness Center5
Well, Kylie definitely has no excuse to skip working out -- except for possibly, a lipo appointment, no judgment! She's got plenty of different ways to break a sweat right at home. For example, between two wings of this enormous house is an entire tennis court and a pool. Not pictured: A full gym for a more traditional type of workout, including the high intensity interval training routines Kylie has reportedly been doing after Stormi was born.
Kitchen & Family Room Combo6
So, Kylie is not exactly known for throwing down in the kitchen, and that's totally fine! After all, she keeps her daily food intake pretty simple, but this kitchen is made for cooking and entertaining, and we're sure Kylie does the latter pretty regularly when not isolating like the rest of us. There's enough room here for an entire Super Bowl party (we count eight barstools and see the direct access to the pool area), and more than enough for a quiet evening watching TV with her mini.
Roomy Game Room7
OMG, that wooden floor with its herringbone pattern is stunning! It almost deserves an entire room to itself, with no furniture to cover even an inch of it up. This is actually a lovely detail in Kylie's game room where she and family and friends can play some foosball together and grab a few drinks. By the way, note that, once again, this is a room with direct access to the pool area -- which must mean that there is an enormous retractable glass door along that wall.
Talk about luxury.
Bedroom With a View8
Kylie, seen here in her traditinal slinky pose, didn't give us a full view of one of the house's bedrooms in this shot -- but at least we got to see that she owns a very comfy and luxe-looking satiny bed cover. This bedroom faces the pool lounge area as we can see a quilted couch and a shady area decorated with a built-in seating and a giant abstract painting. Basically, a battalion of people can hang out and chat, drink, and be merry out there.
A Sunny Spot9
Aha, there's that bedroom! Right behind Kylie, who is sitting on that quilted couch in the outdoor lounge area, is the bedroom we got a glimpse of. It features a quilted headboard (we're sensing a theme here) and several pieces of artwork -- including a large desktop sculpture that resembles a boat sail. Given the size of the rest of the house, we can only imagine that this relatively small and quiet bedroom is her actual master bedroom. We can only imagine how grand it is.
Art-Filled Room10
Here's another angle on that bedroom that includes a large abstract painting. (No word on the artist, though we know that Kylie and her ex, Travis Scott, filled her Hidden Hills home with contemporary art pieces.) There's also a very simple desk set up with a Mac. Note the floor-to-ceiling blackout curtains for when Kylie needs a break from the California sun. The scale of this house is truly amazing.
Glam Station11
Kylie made her billions through makeup (started with a lip kit, now she's here!), so of course, her home includes an entire room dedicated to turning her from a millennial who wakes up as barefaced as the rest of us into the glamazon that she is. How cute is Stormi in this shot, by the way? Can y'all imagine what it must be like to grow up with a life-size Barbie vanity? Sigh.
Cabana Envy12
Thanks to Kylie's strategic straddling of the pool -- correction, pools -- we can have a better look at the lounge area, and our conclusion is that, predictably, it's enormous, and divided into sections that can be curtained off. Basically, Kylie lives in a resort and spa.
But what are the deets on those pools, by the way? Our guess is that they're different temperatures and/or depths, so there's something for every one.
Pop of Color13
The back and forth action of this funny video that Kylie made with a friend actually give us a peek into another area of the house: a family room/library. It looks like the makeup mogul kept the palette of this house pretty neutral, in contrast to her pink-filled Hidden Hills home. It's mostly natural stone and wood colors, grays, and whites throughout. But in this post, we can see that she infused some areas with color -- a painting here, a book grouping there.
Manicured Exterior14
Kylie's yard features very California rich people landscaping -- like gorgeous palm trees set amid perfectly maintained green grass. But if ya asked us what the best feature in this picture is, honestly, we'd say that marble floor, which, in Kylie parlance is "bomb." We know the money is flowing nonstop when someone can afford to have large-slab marble floors outside.
Serving!15
Kylie Jenner wore what is hands down the cutest tennis outfit ever while posing in front of the tennis court at her house we're sure she totally uses (wink). Actually, she posted an IG story of herself headed out to practice at that very court with her $1,200 Chanel racket and balls -- because, ya know, Wilson balls ain't that cute! Hey, check out the super tall wall bordering the court and the even taller trees.
Now that's what we call security!
More Thrilling Details!16
This compilation of pictures of Kylie's house gives us some more juicy details. We get more breathtaking views of her pool area -- including a beautiful lone palm tree and shows off the pools' curvier features, and a fire pit. We can also see another part of the game room, featuring a full bar and a pool table. The dining room features cushiony club chairs and a dainty chandelier. All in all, a domestic paradise.
Even Even More Deets!17
Another wacky video, another chance to peek inside Kylie's mansion! Once y'all have laughed a couple of times to this video, check out the backgrounds. The video features Kylie's family room, complete with a triple-wide refrigerator; a bathroom straight out of a Michelin-star restaurant (but with a shower); an outdoor fire pit; a set of stairs with each step lit up for maximum glam; some sort of wall-sized projector; and contemporary art pieces throughout the house.
Can we move in already?