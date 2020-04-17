Kate Middleton Copies Meghan Markle's Hairstyle During Latest Video Appearance

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Although most people in the world are in desperate need of a visit to their hair stylist right now, Kate Middleton appears to be thriving without hers. Not long after it was revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge is most likely doing her own hair for all of her Zoom calls, Kate rocked a new hairstyle for her most recent video call -- and it seems like she took a tress tip from Meghan Markle. Are we into this? Yes. Yes, we are.
For her recent video appearance, Kate wore her hair in a half-up, half-down 'do.
Trés chic. So far, for all of her Zoom calls, Kate has been wearing her hair down in her signature bouncy look -- albeit, it's been a bit more "messy" than usual. Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson recently spoke to the Daily Mail about Kate's Zoom 'dos, saying, "Kate’s hair is usually more full of volume and pristine. Here her hair looks more undone, and definitely shows signs of her doing it herself."
For a call over the weekend, though, Kate ditched her usual style for this cute look.
Even though the style isn't unique, we can't help but notice that Kate's hair is quite similar to the 'do Meghan rocked for her recent video call.
Last week, Meghan spoke with a woman who was going on a job interview on behalf of her charity Smart Works. In the call, the Duchess of Sussex wore her hair half-up, half-down, but unlike Kate's look, Meghan parted her hair down the middle.
Wore wore it better? Don't even. That would be like asking us to choose between our children.
In addition to mixing it up with her hair, Kate emitted major spring vibes with her sweater.
Wearing a pretty light blue sweater with a white chevron pattern, the duchess looked ready for warmer weather in the top by Tabitha Webb. This isn't the first time Kate has worn a design by Tabitha Webb, who happens to be a friend of hers, as well as her sister Pippa. (Again, so Meghan of her! The Duchess of Sussex is known for supporting her designer friends whenever she can.)
We really have no idea how, but Kate has managed to stay as stylish as ever while sheltering in place.
Not only is she killing it in every video call she takes part in (not a hair or flick of mascara out of place!), but the Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely incredible when she and her family made a special appearance recently on the BBC special "Big Night In." Does she have any help in the style department right now? She's rumored to not. But how does she look this put-together in every appearance? Maybe she was a stylist in a former life.
Whether she's walking the red carpet or chillin' in her home office, Kate is always a style queen.
Somehow, the duchess always nails her look, whatever the occasion, and her hair and makeup are forever on point. We have to be honest her: If we were Kate's hairstylist or makeup artist, we'd be a little nervous now. Obviously, the the duchess doesn't have a true need for them because she's perfectly capable of creating her own looks.
