Kate Middleton Copies Meghan Markle's Hairstyle During Latest Video Appearance

Trés chic. So far, for all of her Zoom calls, Kate has been wearing her hair down in her signature bouncy look -- albeit, it's been a bit more "messy" than usual. Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson recently spoke to the Daily Mail about Kate's Zoom 'dos, saying, "Kate’s hair is usually more full of volume and pristine. Here her hair looks more undone, and definitely shows signs of her doing it herself."

For a call over the weekend, though, Kate ditched her usual style for this cute look.