Duggar Fans Think Jinger Is Lying About Her 'Beautiful' Marriage to Jeremy Vuolo

For the whole time they've been married, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have seemed like total relationship goals, but there are definitely people out there who don't feel the same way. After a recent Instagram post, fans are convinced Jinger's unhappy in her marriage to Jeremy, and although we're not sure if that's necessarily true, we can see where they're coming from.
We'd hate to see their relationship go up in flames!
It all started when Jinger posted this photo of her and Jeremy, along with a caption about marriage.
"Two people, joined together as one; two souls bound in a commitment of love and loyalty," Jinger wrote. "Marriage is a beautiful reality."
That's really sweet -- and of course, looking at Jinger and Jeremy in this photo, it seems like they're just as in love as ever. But even after reading what Jinger has to say about marriage, some people think she might be covering up for issues they're having behind the scenes.
Fans on Reddit weighed in, saying they believed Jinger was covering up for problems they were having in their relationship.
"I’m a big believer in the theory that the more one brags about one’s wonderful, amazing relationship on social media, the worse that relationship is," one Redditor wrote.
"... [T]he happiest couples I know rarely post about their relationship except for the occasional birthday or anniversary post," another mentioned.
"Marriage takes attention, communication, and compromise. There’s NO WAY this wasn’t a harsh awakening to people who weren’t even allowed alone in a room in the 5 minutes together between meeting and marriage," another critic added.
However, the comments on the Instagram post itself were all very positive.
In the meantime, it appears these two are thriving.
Regardless of what anyone else might say or think about them, Jinger and Jeremy seem perfectly happy in their most recent posts on the platform, including the Q&A sessions they've been doing while stuck at home with their daughter, Felicity.
It's seemed like these two have had chemistry going all the way back to their courting days, so although the way they got together in the beginning might not be how most of us have dated, it definitely seems to have worked for them.
No matter what the haters say, we love watching this little family.
They definitely seem happy together, and we're happy for them -- especially when they share adorable family photos including Felicity like this one. There's no doubt in our minds that this mom and dad are over the moon about their little girl.
And in the meantime, maybe we can leave Jeremy and Jinger alone? We could all use a little cute, fluffy happiness when we scroll through our Instagram feeds, after all.
