Lea Michele Confirms Pregnancy Rumors With Gorgeous Bump Photo

On May 2, 2020, Lea took to her Instagram account to share the news straight from the source – she is pregnant and expecting her first baby. She wrote, “So grateful,” along with a yellow heart emoji.

In the photo, she’s cradling her baby bump and looking down with a smile. She’s wearing a floor-length blue summer dress with her long brown hair down. Standing in front of a green garden, she looks like a perfect goddess vision.