Lea Michele Confirms Pregnancy Rumors With Gorgeous Bump Photo

Being pregnant is a magical moment for many people, but there is a real desire to share the news with the world when you’re ready. For celebrity moms-to-be, often, the rumors start swirling about a possible baby in the oven before the parents are comfortable sharing. Sometimes the rumors circulate for years and never end up being true. But for Lea Michele, the story that she was expecting her first child has been confirmed with a gorgeous photo by Lea.
Lea Michele confirms she’s pregnant with a cute bump photo.
On May 2, 2020, Lea took to her Instagram account to share the news straight from the source – she is pregnant and expecting her first baby. She wrote, “So grateful,” along with a yellow heart emoji.
In the photo, she’s cradling her baby bump and looking down with a smile. She’s wearing a floor-length blue summer dress with her long brown hair down. Standing in front of a green garden, she looks like a perfect goddess vision.
Rumors had been swirling for a bit that she was pregnant, but this is the first time she’s confirming herself.
Several celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the mom-to-be on her bundle. and Ashley Tisdale wrote, “OMG OMG.” And Emma Roberts shared, “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you !” With over 1.5 million likes on the photo and over 45,000 comments, it’s clear that people are thrilled for the 33-year-old.
Earlier in the week, a source told PEOPLE that Lea was expecting her first child with her husband, Zandy Reich.
The source said, “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” but at that time, neither parents-to-be had confirmed the news. Lea and Zandy got married in March 2019 in a ceremony attended by 200 people, PEOPLE
“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple said to the magazine about their wedding. “And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”
And now they’re going to be parents.
Lea has not been shy about wanting to be a mom someday. During an interview with Health last September, she opened up about her plans.
When she was asked where she hopes to be five years from the interview, she said, “Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mom of, like, 10 kids—if it’s physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I’m so excited about the thought of being a mom. I also want to continue making records, and I hope to return to Broadway. I also just really want to continue being my own boss—in the sense of creating content for myself on television and writing roles and finding projects that really serve me.”
It sounds like Lea and her husband Zandy are going to be great parents.
These two are pretty private about their personal life, but Lea did tell Health that her husband is a great partner. She said, “ I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life.” Adding, “We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable.”
Many congrats to Lea and Zandy on their pregnancy!
