Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Admit They Spy on Their Adult Kids

We have learned a lot about the Duggar family over the years. They’ve been on TV in some form since 2008, and on their first reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, there was a large focus on how the parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, handled all those kids. We learned about the rules they followed due to their religious beliefs, and many of them differ from mainstream parenting.
Even though they’ve been on-air for over 12 years, we still learn new things about how they parent.
We know they’re strict and have many rules about what the kids can wear, how they date, and according to a new interview, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also spy on their kids – even the adult ones. According to the Hollywood Gossip, the Duggar parents were guests during a Livestream event sponsored by the Institute of Basic Life Principals, and the same organization provides the foundation for many of the Duggar family core beliefs. During that event, the parents of 19 kids admitted to monitoring their adult children’s cell phone usage.
During the Livestream, Jim Bob and Michelle admit to using software to monitor cell phone and computer activity.
The parents admit that they use an “internet accountability software” program called Covenant Eyes, which allows them to monitor all activity on the computers and cell phones of their kids. They revealed that all of their adult kids have been monitored in this fashion – and continue to until they move out.
The Duggar family kids are only moving out when they get married.
This means that most of their older kids are no longer being monitored for their cell phone and computer usage. However, at least 11 of the Duggar children still live at home, and five of those are adults that still live at home. There are also two of there kids who are married but still live on the property – Josh Duggar with his wife Anna and their kids, plus Joseph Duggar lives with his wife, Kendra Caldwell, on the family’s Arbor Acres Road property.
It wasn’t made clear during the Livestream if their spying rules apply to those older adults who are married but technically live on the property. However, according to Jim Bob and Michelle, the kids are or were all on board with being monitored.
This means 30-year-old Jana is having all her phone calls and emails monitored.
The parents listen in on every phone call, it sounds like, and view every text message, or email sent and received. It wasn’t made clear during the conversation what it was that Jim Bob and Michelle were looking for, or what happened if they found something they didn’t like – they didn’t give any specifics.
Michelle Duggar also said during the Livestream that her kids must also confess their impure thoughts each night.
Before the end of each day, Jim Bob and Michelle apparently require each of their kids to share what “impure thoughts” they had during the day. Michelle said in the Livestream that she and her husband ask each kid about their daily “struggles” as well but didn’t go further into detail over what those struggles might be.
