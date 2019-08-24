Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Admit They Spy on Their Adult Kids

This means that most of their older kids are no longer being monitored for their cell phone and computer usage. However, at least 11 of the Duggar children still live at home, and five of those are adults that still live at home. There are also two of there kids who are married but still live on the property – Josh Duggar with his wife Anna and their kids, plus Joseph Duggar lives with his wife, Kendra Caldwell, on the family’s Arbor Acres Road property.

It wasn’t made clear during the Livestream if their spying rules apply to those older adults who are married but technically live on the property. However, according to Jim Bob and Michelle, the kids are or were all on board with being monitored.