Princess Charlotte’s 5th Birthday Celebrated With New Photo Taken by Kate Middleton

For kids, having a birthday is a momentous occasion that requires a week-long countdown and lots of anticipation and excitement for the big day. The royal family is no different and as the birthday of Charlotte approached, we’re sure she was buzzing with joy and her parents were doing what they could to make the day special, despite the restrictions on the world.
The big day is here and to help celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 5th birthday, an adorable photo was released, taken by her mom, Kate Middleton.
Kensington Palace released a new photo on May 2nd of the young princess to mark her birthday. Captured by the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is holding a bag of homemade pasta that she was packing and delivering earlier. She’s wearing a black and white checkered dress with her long hair tied up in the back. Although she looks a little shy because she's looking away from the camera, there is so much of her sweet, caring personality captured in the image.
The caption of the image reads: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”
The official account of the Queen, Princess Charlotte’s great grandmother, also shared a happy birthday message.
On the Royal Family Instagram account, they shared a series of throwback images to mark the princess’ big day. The caption reads, “Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her 5th birthday today! Princess Charlotte is The Queen’s fifth great-grandchild.”
The images include a photo of the Queen with her grandchildren and great-grand children, including Princess Charlotte, sitting on her lap. Princess Charlotte as the flower Girl at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, and the young princess with her mom, Kate, the Queen and Prince Philip in 2017 at the Trooping of the Colour.
Princes Charles' official Instagram account, Clarence House, also wished the Princess a happy birthday.
They write, “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very Happy Birthday - five today!” Adding, “The photo was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in April.” The image they shared is one of the sets that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released on their social media the day before Charlotte’s birthday. In the image set, Princess Charlotte is photographed by her mom again, packaging and delivering food supplies to vulnerable residents who are isolated due to the worldwide health crisis.
The Princess has a fun birthday planned, despite being in isolation.
According to the Sun, Kate Middleton and Prince William have made some plans to celebrate Charlotte’s birthday virtually. A source told the magazine, “the family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends. Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday – including cake and games – despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with.”
Adding, “Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: ‘Happy Birthday’.”
The day is bound to be lots of fun for the young princess.
The source says that although the birthday party will be virtual, Princess Charlotte won’t mind. “You have to realise that she doesn’t know anything different – she’s grown up with tablets and video calls, so she won’t be fazed.”
With Princess Charlotte’s big bubbly personality, and being with her two brothers, we’re certain she’s going to have a lovely birthday celebration.
