Princess Charlotte’s 5th Birthday Celebrated With New Photo Taken by Kate Middleton

The big day is here and to help celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 5th birthday, an adorable photo was released, taken by her mom, Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace released a new photo on May 2nd of the young princess to mark her birthday. Captured by the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is holding a bag of homemade pasta that she was packing and delivering earlier. She’s wearing a black and white checkered dress with her long hair tied up in the back. Although she looks a little shy because she's looking away from the camera, there is so much of her sweet, caring personality captured in the image.

The caption of the image reads: “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”