Kate Middleton Has a Sneaky Trick to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
For as many public appearances as Kate Middleton makes, we rarely see her become the victim of a wardrobe malfunction. Most people have them occasionally, and yet somehow, Kate is immune. But how? Apparently, Kate uses all kinds of tricks to avoid malfunctions, and now, the experts are letting us in on a few of them. Maybe we can try these ourselves?
Recently, etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed some of Kate's tips and tricks to keep her clothes in place.
First up: This one she shared on Instagram. To avoid ever letting her bra straps slip or show, apparently, Kate uses a strapless bodice to keep everything together, which would help her avoid ever showing off anything she didn't want the public to see.
We can't vouch for how comfortable this might be (is any shapewear comfortable?) but this is definitely a solid wardrobe hack.
Meier shared other options for hiding underwear, too.
Shapewear is also used to keep visible panty lines under control.
There's also a trick for keeping skirts from flying up.
We've gotta hand it to the ladies of the royal family.
