Kate Middleton Has a Sneaky Trick to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunctions

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

For as many public appearances as Kate Middleton makes, we rarely see her become the victim of a wardrobe malfunction. Most people have them occasionally, and yet somehow, Kate is immune. But how? Apparently, Kate uses all kinds of tricks to avoid malfunctions, and now, the experts are letting us in on a few of them. Maybe we can try these ourselves?

  • Recently, etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed some of Kate's tips and tricks to keep her clothes in place.

    First up: This one she shared on Instagram. To avoid ever letting her bra straps slip or show, apparently, Kate uses a strapless bodice to keep everything together, which would help her avoid ever showing off anything she didn't want the public to see.

    We can't vouch for how comfortable this might be (is any shapewear comfortable?) but this is definitely a solid wardrobe hack.

  • Meier shared other options for hiding underwear, too. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    As she told The Sun

    “There are a few options to hide bra straps, with one option being a bra that is actually sewn into the piece. A second option is strapless shape wear, which is a one piece that either snaps at the bottom or has legs attached. You can buy them in almost any skin tone so they appear transparent and don’t show through clothing."

    A bra sewn into our clothes? Not practical for most of us, but for Kate, it's probably a necessity. 

  • Shapewear is also used to keep visible panty lines under control. 

    Kate Middleton
    Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

    Honestly, no one wants to deal with that when they're wearing a nice outfit -- royal or not! 

    “You want the attention to be on the beautifully tailored and designed garment and not the undergarments. Undergarments showing can take away from an amazing outfit," Meier said, adding that the royal ladies likely use seamless underwear and shapewear to make sure no lines show. 

  • There's also a trick for keeping skirts from flying up. 

    Kate Middleton
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    This one is something that both Kate and Meghan Markle are believed to have used when they wear dresses and skirts, for the record.

    “Often they wear body suits and clothes that actually increase static so it’s much harder for something to fly up," Meier said. 

    Makes sense. They can't control the wind, but they can help protect themselves with a little static -- and apparently, Queen Elizabeth is even known for using weights in her clothes to achieve the same thing! 

  • We've gotta hand it to the ladies of the royal family.

    Kate Middleton
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    It's definitely not easy -- or necessarily comfortable -- to keep these wardrobe malfunctions from happening, but it seems like they're willing to do whatever they need to in order to show off their outfits without incident.

    We just hope Kate gets plenty of time to lounge in sweats and a T-shirt when she gets home at night. Between all that shapewear, heels, and bras being sewn into her clothes, she's earned it! 

