Meghan Markle Warded Off 'Negative Vibes' With Special Necklace During Rare Appearance

For as long as we've been following along with Meghan Markle, it's been easy to tell that she doesn't take any of her fashion choices lightly, and yes, that even applies to her accessories. During a recent video chat appearance, Meghan wore a necklace with a special meaning, and we don't think that was an accident at all.
Leave it to Meghan to make the most thoughtful style choices!
Recently, Meghan hopped on a call with Smart Works, one of her patronages.
Last year, she teamed up with the organization, which helps women prepare to reenter the workforce, to release a capsule collection of her work favorites -- which sold out, of course. And now, she's working with the organization again.
According to Smart Works, Meghan said:
“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."
What really caught our eye was Meghan's necklace, though.
The necklace is still available to pre-order.
Meghan also hopped on a call with a woman seeking a job with the organization's help, offering her tips for an upcoming interview.
Here's hoping more updates are coming soon.
