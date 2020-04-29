Meghan Markle Warded Off 'Negative Vibes' With Special Necklace During Rare Appearance

For as long as we've been following along with Meghan Markle, it's been easy to tell that she doesn't take any of her fashion choices lightly, and yes, that even applies to her accessories. During a recent video chat appearance, Meghan wore a necklace with a special meaning, and we don't think that was an accident at all.

Leave it to Meghan to make the most thoughtful style choices! 

  • Recently, Meghan hopped on a call with Smart Works, one of her patronages.

    Last year, she teamed up with the organization, which helps women prepare to reenter the workforce, to release a capsule collection of her work favorites -- which sold out, of course. And now, she's working with the organization again. 

    According to Smart Works, Meghan said

    “It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

  • What really caught our eye was Meghan's necklace, though.

    Meghan Markle
    smartworkscharity/Instagram

    She didn't just pick any old necklace to wear with her outfit that day -- nope, this one is special. As Yahoo has pointed out, it's called the Visionary Necklace, and it's said to bring good luck, thanks to the Asian coins that it's inspired by.

    "The Visionary Necklace bears a blue topaz evil eye to protects its wearer from negative vibes," says the description of the necklace. "It's got your back."

  • The necklace is still available to pre-order. 

    Visionary Charm Necklace
    Edge of Ember

    Interested? The Visionary Charm Necklace can be found on the Edge of Ember website, where it retails for $175. Anyone who orders it now can expect it to ship between June 5 and June 10, and it's offered with chains in two different lengths.  

    Not only is it a cute necklace that looks like it would go with just about anything, but it's also pretty cool that it represents icons that will bring good luck. Not that Meghan needs it, though -- she did end up with Prince Harry, after all. 

  • Meghan also hopped on a call with a woman seeking a job with the organization's help, offering her tips for an upcoming interview.

    Meghan Markle
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    “It’s a pleasure to support them, you see how great they do and how many people they help and that’s what it’s all about," Meghan said of working with Smart Works again. "I’ve been really proud to be able to be their patron, but it’s an easy yes when you have such incredible women helping you.”

    We have no doubt that whoever she helped felt grateful for it. Imagine video chatting with Meghan! 

  • Here's hoping more updates are coming soon.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    We love hearing what Meghan and Harry are up to these days -- now that their Sussex Royal Instagram account is no more, it's not like we're getting regular social media updates on what they're up to, and they seem to have been laying low in their Malibu home for the most part these days. Still, this couple is finding ways to make a difference ... and we wouldn't expect any less of them.

