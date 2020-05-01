Royal Expert Explains Why Harry & William's Relationship Could Be on the Mend

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
There have been a lot of rumors about the state of Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship recently, but it sounds like things between the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge may actually be on the mend. According to a royal expert, Harry and William have likely spoken since his big move to the US, and even though there may still be some bad blood there, it sounds like there's nothing that could break their brotherly bond.
For months, so many reports have claimed that Will and Harry are on bad terms.
A royal expert believes William and Harry have most likely spoken recently.
This seems to fall in line with what we've heard from Harry in the past.
We'll admit we really miss their cute brotherly relationship.
Fingers crossed this means positive things in the future.
