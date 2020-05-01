Royal Expert Explains Why Harry & William's Relationship Could Be on the Mend

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince William, Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

There have been a lot of rumors about the state of Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship recently, but it sounds like things between the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge may actually be on the mend. According to a royal expert, Harry and William have likely spoken since his big move to the US, and even though there may still be some bad blood there, it sounds like there's nothing that could break their brotherly bond.

  • For months, so many reports have claimed that Will and Harry are on bad terms.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    It would seem that things have never been the same between them since Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, and they've only gotten worse since Meghan and Harry made the decision to leave royal life. If the rumors are true, it's hard to imagine that things could get better between the brothers now that there's an entire continent between them, but now, it seems like all hope may not be lost. 

    • Advertisement

  • A royal expert believes William and Harry have most likely spoken recently.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images

    As Melanie Bromley recently told Cheat Sheet, she's "almost certain" that Harry and William have reached out to each other since his move, and even if they aren't getting along as well as they once did, they still love each other.

    “You don’t have to make up to love each other again, right? We all go through ups and downs. They are just like everyone else," she said.

  • This seems to fall in line with what we've heard from Harry in the past.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Danny Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images

    In the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African JourneyHarry briefly touched on the feud rumors, sharing that while he and William were on different paths, they were still brothers and still loved each other -- just as Morley says. 

    "Inevitably stuff happens. But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," he said at the time. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."

  • We'll admit we really miss their cute brotherly relationship. 

    Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    They used to really seem like the best of friends every time we'd see them out in public doing a royal engagement together -- and along with Kate Middleton, they made quite a trio. We'd love to see them get back to that someday, including Meghan. Royal or not, Harry is still family, and that will never change ... no matter where he might live or how their lives might change.

  • Fingers crossed this means positive things in the future.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images

    Harry might be based out of Los Angeles for now, but we don't doubt he'll be back in the UK eventually -- even if it's just for a visit. We're hoping that when he does go back, we'll get to see a glimpse of him and William being buddy-buddy again, which would be such a relief after all the ups and downs they've reportedly been having. We can only hope things are improving! 

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement