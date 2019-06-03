Duggar Critics Slam Jill & Derick For Taking Kids on Food Delivery During Tornado Warning

Another day, another member of the Duggar clan getting called out for possibly putting their family in danger. Jinger Duggar came under fire for taking Felicity to a public park just the other day, and now, it looks like Jill and hubby Derick Dillard are in the hot seat. It seems Jill and the kiddos accompanied Derick on one of his food deliveries, and if that didn't get folks talking, knowing a tornado warning was in effect during the time of said food delivery has critics looking at these two sideways.

  • Jill took to Instagram Stories to document the family ride-along during one of Derick's GrubHub food deliveries.

    Jill Duggar with Derick Dillard delivering food during tornado warning
    jillmdillard/Instagram Stories

    "Alright, we are doing a Grubhub run here to Popeyes [,] and we got an order for Dorothy!" Derick joked during one of the videos about the family adventure, The Sun reports.

    "Seems like a very appropriate name for the order because there's a tornado warning in the county just west of us and it's moving towards us...so this should be an adventure tonight."

  • The family seemed to be having fun, even with a tornado warning in a nearby county.

    Jill Duggar and kids on Derick Dillard's food delivery during tornado warning.
    jillmdillard/Instagram Stories

    "And we got Kansas license plates right in front of us...I don't know what this means!" Derick mentioned during another video about seeing a car in front of them with a Kansas license plate.

    We get it. Dorothy. Kansas. Tornado in an adjacent county. We can imagine it wasn't hard to not feel Wizard of Oz vibes.

  • Welp, folks caught wind and sounded off -- criticizing the family affair and the possible safety measures they weren't following.

    "Why the [expletive] would they be riding with him? Why would he want that? Why would they want that? Can't he have a moment's peace?" one critic on Reddit questioned, The Sun notes. "It's just what you'd want -- have 3 people take up room in the car, and 3 extra people who can touch the bags."

    "I feel like this isn’t ok. I’m an Instacart shopper and we are absolutely not allowed to bring anyone along with us that isn’t a shopper. It’s a safety violation to have anyone along that doesn’t have a background check on file," another added.

  • There's also the small issue of a possible tornado in a county that's not too far away, and their small kids being outside.

    "Everything is wrong here, but who the [expletive] takes their preschool age children out for a drive in tornado weather? What the actual [expletive]?" a Reddit critic stated.

    "In a tornado, no less. Were they also juggling knives in the back seat to entertain themselves?" mentioned another.

    Given Jill Duggar's sons, Israel and Samuel, are 5 and 2 respectively, we can understand why people aren't happy with the decision to have the kiddos go along for the ride amid a tornado warning.

  • Yup, we've got nothing.

    Granted, there are a number of people -- and families, too -- who likely still operate as normal amid forecasts of inclement weather, including those who live in areas that might see a tornado or two each year. Maybe this is normal for them that wasn't that much of a concern? Then again, heaven forbid something actually took a turn for the worse, they would be in quite the predicament trying to scramble to safety.

