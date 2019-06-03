Duggar Critics Slam Jill & Derick For Taking Kids on Food Delivery During Tornado Warning

Another day, another member of the Duggar clan getting called out for possibly putting their family in danger. Jinger Duggar came under fire for taking Felicity to a public park just the other day, and now, it looks like Jill and hubby Derick Dillard are in the hot seat. It seems Jill and the kiddos accompanied Derick on one of his food deliveries, and if that didn't get folks talking, knowing a tornado warning was in effect during the time of said food delivery has critics looking at these two sideways.
Jill took to Instagram Stories to document the family ride-along during one of Derick's GrubHub food deliveries.
The family seemed to be having fun, even with a tornado warning in a nearby county.
Welp, folks caught wind and sounded off -- criticizing the family affair and the possible safety measures they weren't following.
"Why the [expletive] would they be riding with him? Why would he want that? Why would they want that? Can't he have a moment's peace?" one critic on Reddit questioned, The Sun notes. "It's just what you'd want -- have 3 people take up room in the car, and 3 extra people who can touch the bags."
"I feel like this isn’t ok. I’m an Instacart shopper and we are absolutely not allowed to bring anyone along with us that isn’t a shopper. It’s a safety violation to have anyone along that doesn’t have a background check on file," another added.
There's also the small issue of a possible tornado in a county that's not too far away, and their small kids being outside.
"Everything is wrong here, but who the [expletive] takes their preschool age children out for a drive in tornado weather? What the actual [expletive]?" a Reddit critic stated.
"In a tornado, no less. Were they also juggling knives in the back seat to entertain themselves?" mentioned another.
Given Jill Duggar's sons, Israel and Samuel, are 5 and 2 respectively, we can understand why people aren't happy with the decision to have the kiddos go along for the ride amid a tornado warning.
Yup, we've got nothing.
Granted, there are a number of people -- and families, too -- who likely still operate as normal amid forecasts of inclement weather, including those who live in areas that might see a tornado or two each year. Maybe this is normal for them that wasn't that much of a concern? Then again, heaven forbid something actually took a turn for the worse, they would be in quite the predicament trying to scramble to safety.
