New Report About Harry & Meghan House Search Raises Questions About Their Finances

Apparently, Harry and Meghan are searching for a house in the multimillion-dollar range.

According to what a source close to the couple has told New York Post, they're looking at homes in Brentwood and Beverly Hills, and they're even reportedly enlisting the help of Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman.

"They are quietly looking at mansions in the $15 million to $20 million range that are both beautiful and secluded, offering the privacy they need," the insider said.



That's a pretty big price tag.