New Report About Harry & Meghan House Search Raises Questions About Their Finances

Even though we've been hearing all kinds of rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are struggling financially, it sounds like they're gearing up to make a pretty big purchase. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are searching for a mansion in Los Angeles to make their home now that they're officially living in the United States. Definitely an interesting development ... 

  • Apparently, Harry and Meghan are searching for a house in the multimillion-dollar range.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    According to what a source close to the couple has told New York Post, they're looking at homes in Brentwood and Beverly Hills, and they're even reportedly enlisting the help of Million Dollar Listing star Josh Altman.

    "They are quietly looking at mansions in the $15 million to $20 million range that are both beautiful and secluded, offering the privacy they need," the insider said.

    That's a pretty big price tag.

  • The houses they're looking at are pretty sizable, too. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Ian Vogler/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

    One of the houses they've reportedly toured has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and another has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a whole host of impressive amenities -- including a wine cellar, a theater with stadium seating, and a pool and spa outside. 

    Sounds pretty nice! 

    But for two people and a baby, these do sound like a lot of house. Maybe they're planning on expanding their family soon?

  • There have been a lot of rumors that Harry and Meghan are struggling financially.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    The reports that Meghan and Harry are going broke have been rolling in for months, especially since they're planning on repaying the $3 million in renovations made at Frogmore Cottage, their home in the UK that they're still planning on living in when they're in the area.

    They haven't been earning money while being royal, and now, they're left to their own devices to cover their expenses ... so are they broke, or are they doing well enough that they can afford an actual mansion?

  • Either way, it sounds like they're planning on staying in the US for a while. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

    Spending that much on a house must mean that they're planning on putting down some serious roots in LA, which makes sense. Considering Meghan Markle is already familiar with the area and it's close by her family -- including mom Doria Ragland -- we totally get it. We can't imagine they'd drop such serious cash on a home if they didn't want to stay put. It's not a bad place to raise Archie, after all.

  • Here's hoping for an update on Meghan and Harry's new digs soon. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    We're interested to see where they end up -- especially if there's an in-home theater involved. Swanky! 

    Whatever they choose will be the right choice, and we're just planning on living vicariously through them. Wherever they end up, Archie's a lucky kid to grow up in a nice house with such awesome parents, regardless of how involved with their formerly royal lives they might be.

