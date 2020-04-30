Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Confirm Their Relationship With Instagram Photo

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
There's been a lot of buzz about this new celebrity couple lately, and now, there's no denying that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are together. On Thursday, Ben and Ana made it Instagram official when he appeared in her post about her birthday. Even though they've been spotted out and about a lot over the last several weeks, this is the first time they've acknowledged their relationship themselves.
-
Ana shared a series of pics from her birthday celebration, including a couple with Ben.
It looks like the Knives Out star had a pretty awesome day, and in two of the photos, she and Ben Affleck are standing with their arms around each other. Not a bad day to start out year 32 at all. There's definitely no denying the fact that she and Ben are dating after seeing these photos. This is as couple-y as it gets.
"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she wrote.
-
She also shared a video of her birthday piñata.
Okay, this is really bringing us back -- we might need our own piñatas at our birthday parties this year. During this odd period of time, we're all celebrating our big days a little differently than we would usually... but there's nothing a ton of candy can't fix. Besides, don't we all just need the opportunity to hit something with a stick every once in awhile?
All in all, it seems like she had a great day.
-
-
Ben & Ana have been making low-key appearances all over the place lately.
-
Earlier this year, Ben made headlines for his comments about ex Jennifer Garner.
-
-
Maybe we'll see more of Ben on Ana's Instagram from here on out.
Share this Story