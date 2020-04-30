ws01 Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Confirm Relationship With Photo | CafeMom

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Confirm Their Relationship With Instagram Photo

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

There's been a lot of buzz about this new celebrity couple lately, and now, there's no denying that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are together. On Thursday, Ben and Ana made it Instagram official when he appeared in her post about her birthday. Even though they've been spotted out and about a lot over the last several weeks, this is the first time they've acknowledged their relationship themselves. 

  • Ana shared a series of pics from her birthday celebration, including a couple with Ben.

    It looks like the Knives Out star had a pretty awesome day, and in two of the photos, she and Ben Affleck are standing with their arms around each other. Not a bad day to start out year 32 at all. There's definitely no denying the fact that she and Ben are dating after seeing these photos. This is as couple-y as it gets.

    "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year," she wrote.

  • She also shared a video of her birthday piñata.

    Okay, this is really bringing us back -- we might need our own piñatas at our birthday parties this year. During this odd period of time, we're all celebrating our big days a little differently than we would usually... but there's nothing a ton of candy can't fix. Besides, don't we all just need the opportunity to hit something with a stick every once in awhile? 

    All in all, it seems like she had a great day.

  • Ben & Ana have been making low-key appearances all over the place lately.

    Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
    BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

    They've been hanging out all over Los Angeles, walking the dog and just generally spending time together, so it's no surprise that they're now taking things to social media -- although, so far, Ben hasn't posted anything about Ana on his account. It seems they met while filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water, and have been together ever since -- despite the 24-year age difference between them.

  • Earlier this year, Ben made headlines for his comments about ex Jennifer Garner.

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
    BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

    In a New York Times interview that was published in February, Ben admitted he'd messed up his marriage by drinking and called divorcing Jennifer "the biggest regret" of his life.  

    "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," he said at the time. "Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

    Looks like he's moving past those feelings now, though.

  • Maybe we'll see more of Ben on Ana's Instagram from here on out.

    Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
    BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

    We definitely don't hate it. As much as we would have loved to have seen Ben and Jen get back together, he and Ana do seem pretty happy together. Maybe it's better for everyone to just move on?

    Now that they've broken the Instagram ice, we're interested to see if he starts appearing on her feed more and more. We're dying to know what this couple's been doing lately, beyond the paparazzi photos, of course.

