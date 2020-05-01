Meghan Markle's Tabloid Trial Now Has an Unexpected Tie to Princess Diana

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
She may be taking part in sweet Zoom meetings and delivering meals to people in need, but Meghan Markle has other things on her mind -- like her lawsuit. On Friday morning, it was revealed that Meghan lost the first stage of her court battle against Associated Newspapers, the parent company of MailOnline and Mail on Sunday, two outlets the duchess is suing for invasion of privacy. The duchess isn't giving up yet, though. In fact, she has Princess Diana's attorney in her back pocket.
-
Meghan's court case is just beginning, but it's not off to a great start.
-
That said, Meghan has a solid legal team assembled, which includes a lawyer of Princess Diana's.
-
-
While they lost aspects of the pre-trial, Meghan's lawyers aren't too concerned.
-
That said, Meghan may have a nasty legal battle ahead.
-
-
Hopefully, Meghan will be happy with the verdict eventually, but things are definitely off to a shaky start.
