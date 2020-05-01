ws01 Meghan Markle's Trial Has Unexpected Tie to Princess Diana | CafeMom

Meghan Markle's Tabloid Trial Now Has an Unexpected Tie to Princess Diana

She may be taking part in sweet Zoom meetings and delivering meals to people in need, but Meghan Markle has other things on her mind -- like her lawsuit. On Friday morning, it was revealed that Meghan lost the first stage of her court battle against Associated Newspapers, the parent company of MailOnline and Mail on Sunday, two outlets the duchess is suing for invasion of privacy. The duchess isn't giving up yet, though. In fact, she has Princess Diana's attorney in her back pocket. 

  • Meghan's court case is just beginning, but it's not off to a great start. 

    After Meghan's team argued that a number of articles on MailOnline and Mail on Sunday portrayed her in a wrongful and dishonest way since they only published parts of a letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, it's been reported that the judge threw them out.

    Additionally, the judge dismissed claims that the outlets tried to "stir up" issues between Meghan and her father, as well as claims that they had an "agenda" of publishing negative stories about the duchess.  

  • That said, Meghan has a solid legal team assembled, which includes a lawyer of Princess Diana's. 

    Recently, it was confirmed that the duchess hired top UK lawyer David Sherborne, who not only represented Princess Diana, but Sienna Miller, Harry Styles, and the Spice Girls, as well. On Sherborne's website, after listing a number of high-profile people he's represented, it says: “He is also acting for HRH The Duchess of Sussex in her misuse of private information, breach of data protection, and infringement of copyright action against Associated Newspapers.”

  • While they lost aspects of the pre-trial, Meghan's lawyers aren't too concerned. 

    After the ruling, the duchess' law firm gave a statement, saying, in so many words, that this is only beginning. 

    “Today’s ruling makes very clear that the core elements of this case do not change and will continue to move forward,” they said. "The duchess’ rights were violated; the legal boundaries around privacy were crossed. As part of this process, the extremes to which the Mail on Sunday used distortive, manipulative, and dishonest tactics to target the Duchess of Sussex have been put on full display.”

  • That said, Meghan may have a nasty legal battle ahead. 

    Last week, when the pre-trial started, UK lawyer Gavin Miller told Newsweek that Meghan may be getting overzealous with her accusations. "This is always a big issue with these cases," Miller said. "People using privacy to run what is, in reality, a complaint about publicity they don't like and is going to damage their reputation. I think the way the claim has been pleaded is overblown."  

    He then added that Harry and Meghan have "turned what ought to be a very straight-forward case about the correspondence and the privacy issues into a sort of public inquiry into the Mail's journalism over a long period."

  • Hopefully, Meghan will be happy with the verdict eventually, but things are definitely off to a shaky start.

    Luckily, she has a super high-profile lawyer on her side, who's used to taking part in these types of cases -- clearly, he'll be ready for whatever is thrown his way. Here's hoping the Duchess of Sussex will be, too. She may have grown up in Hollywood, but it's doubtful that even her public life could prepare her for something like this. 

