Meghan Markle's Tabloid Trial Now Has an Unexpected Tie to Princess Diana

Meghan's court case is just beginning, but it's not off to a great start.

After Meghan's team argued that a number of articles on MailOnline and Mail on Sunday portrayed her in a wrongful and dishonest way since they only published parts of a letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, it's been reported that the judge threw them out.

Additionally, the judge dismissed claims that the outlets tried to "stir up" issues between Meghan and her father, as well as claims that they had an "agenda" of publishing negative stories about the duchess.