Kate Middleton's Hairstylist Reveals How Naughty the Duchess Can Be

She's normally prim, proper, and well, perfect, but it turns out Kate Middleton has a naughty streak. Who knew?! While there are certain members of the royal family we'd definitely peg as people who can enjoy a good joke -- ahem, Prince Harry -- we wouldn't have thought the Duchess of Cambridge was among them (sorry, Kate!). But now, in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary, the man who did Kate's hair for her wedding is revealing a few fun facts about the couple. Get ready to love William and Kate even more!
As many know, people usually let their proverbial (and real) hair down in the hairdresser's chair -- and Kate is no exception.
According to Richard Ward, the man behind Kate's famous tresses on her wedding day, the duchess is always ready for a good laugh. "She has a wicked sense of humor," Ward noted. “It’s quite dry, there’s no airs and graces -- you can have a good joke with her." Oh, what we would give to be a fly on the wall when Kate gets her hair styled!
And wait! It gets better! Ward dished about Prince William, too! (Spoiler alert: He's awesome.)
And Wills didn't just help with Kate's hair, he helped with the tea, too.
William and Kate have always seemed down-to-earth, but it's nice to hear it verified by an insider.
If we weren't positive before, we definitely are now: William and Kate need to be our best friends.
From being silly on Zoom calls to cracking sarcastic jokes to letting their kids go buck wild with paint, William and Kate are officially the coolest royals we know. If they want to grab a drink or catch a movie when this is all over, they know where to find us. And if they don't, we know where to find them. Don't be scared, guys. We're cool like you.
