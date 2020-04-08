ws01 Prim & Proper Kate Middleton Has a 'Wicked' Sense of Humor | CafeMom

Kate Middleton's Hairstylist Reveals How Naughty the Duchess Can Be

ARTHUR EDWARDS/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
ARTHUR EDWARDS/Getty Images

She's normally prim, proper, and well, perfect, but it turns out Kate Middleton has a naughty streak. Who knew?! While there are certain members of the royal family we'd definitely peg as people who can enjoy a good joke -- ahem, Prince Harry -- we wouldn't have thought the Duchess of Cambridge was among them (sorry, Kate!). But now, in honor of her ninth wedding anniversary, the man who did Kate's hair for her wedding is revealing a few fun facts about the couple. Get ready to love William and Kate even more!

  • As many know, people usually let their proverbial (and real) hair down in the hairdresser's chair -- and Kate is no exception. 

    According to Richard Ward, the man behind Kate's famous tresses on her wedding day, the duchess is always ready for a good laugh. "She has a wicked sense of humor," Ward noted. “It’s quite dry, there’s no airs and graces -- you can have a good joke with her." Oh, what we would give to be a fly on the wall when Kate gets her hair styled!

  • And wait! It gets better! Ward dished about Prince William, too! (Spoiler alert: He's awesome.)

    kate middleton, prince william
    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Evidently, when Ward was struggling while trying to show Kate the back of her hair, William stepped in -- as future kings do. 

    “I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair [getting ready at Clarence House for the evening party] and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and [William] just said, ‘Let me give you a hand,’ and I said, ‘No, no, honestly,’ but he took one end and I’ve got the other and we’re shuffling along with this mirror -- he’s great, he really is,” Ward said.

  • And Wills didn't just help with Kate's hair, he helped with the tea, too. 

    prince william
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Despite being the future King of England, sounds like Prince William never forgets his manners -- and nothing is beneath him. “The first time I went ‘round to their house, it was actually William that made me a cup of tea!" Ward revealed. "That was very nice." In other words, if there were ever any doubts in anyone's mind that Prince William and Kate Middleton are awesome, those doubts are completely unfounded. 

  • William and Kate have always seemed down-to-earth, but it's nice to hear it verified by an insider.

    kate middleton, prince william
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    And this isn't the first time in recent weeks we've been privy to William and Kate's apparent normal-ness. In honor of Prince Louis' second birthday, William and Kate released a few photos of their youngest child on Instagram, complete with an "Instagram vs. Reality" meme, where Prince Louis was covered in rainbow paint. 

  • If we weren't positive before, we definitely are now: William and Kate need to be our best friends. 

    From being silly on Zoom calls to cracking sarcastic jokes to letting their kids go buck wild with paint, William and Kate are officially the coolest royals we know. If they want to grab a drink or catch a movie when this is all over, they know where to find us. And if they don't, we know where to find them. Don't be scared, guys. We're cool like you. 

