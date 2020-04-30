16 Things We Learned About Princess Beatrice's Wedding That Was Canceled

Image: Hewitt/Splash News



Hewitt/Splash News Princess Beatrice hasn't exactly gotten to experience the joys of wedding planning. There has been way too much going on in the royal family -- and in the world, really -- for her to care too much about her upcoming nuptials. When Princess Bea and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, canceled their wedding due to the worldwide health crisis, not too many people were surprised. But, with the wedding set for May, all of those preparations must have gone to waste. Bea and Edo are likely far more preoccupied with the crazy state of the world and not their wedding plans right now. Still, we can't help but wonder what exactly went into planning the canceled royal wedding. It's also a major bummer that her dress and designer will not be revealed.

Princess Beatrice had to delay even announcing her wedding date initially due to the drama surrounding the royal family. Meghan and Harry shared they would be stepping down from royal life, and Prince Andrew, Beatrice's dad, was asked to step back from his royal duties amid craziness surrounding the interview he gave about his friendship with the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, with the world practically hanging in the balance, a royal wedding isn't exactly what Britain needs. Plus, the UK has strict rules against public gatherings to protect the elderly and limit the spread. Rumors, however, started spreading that the two were thinking of hosting an even grander affair ... but something tells us that's not true.

While we'd love to ogle over Princess Beatrice's sure-to-be-beautiful wedding gown, there are more important things to think about. Still, we've found a few details about the canceled celebration.