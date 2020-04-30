16 Things We Learned About Princess Beatrice's Wedding That Was Canceled

Hewitt/Splash News
Princess Beatrice hasn't exactly gotten to experience the joys of wedding planning. There has been way too much going on in the royal family -- and in the world, really -- for her to care too much about her upcoming nuptials. When Princess Bea and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, canceled their wedding due to the worldwide health crisis, not too many people were surprised. But, with the wedding set for May, all of those preparations must have gone to waste. Bea and Edo are likely far more preoccupied with the crazy state of the world and not their wedding plans right now. Still, we can't help but wonder what exactly went into planning the canceled royal wedding. It's also a major bummer that her dress and designer will not be revealed.
Princess Beatrice had to delay even announcing her wedding date initially due to the drama surrounding the royal family. Meghan and Harry shared they would be stepping down from royal life, and Prince Andrew, Beatrice's dad, was asked to step back from his royal duties amid craziness surrounding the interview he gave about his friendship with the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
Now, with the world practically hanging in the balance, a royal wedding isn't exactly what Britain needs. Plus, the UK has strict rules against public gatherings to protect the elderly and limit the spread. Rumors, however, started spreading that the two were thinking of hosting an even grander affair ... but something tells us that's not true.
While we'd love to ogle over Princess Beatrice's sure-to-be-beautiful wedding gown, there are more important things to think about. Still, we've found a few details about the canceled celebration.
-
Beatrice & Edo Got Engaged in Italy Last September1
During a sweet Italian weekend trip away, Beatrice's property developer boyfriend popped the question. The two have known each other since they were kids and looked so in love in their engagement photos. Bea's sis, Princess Eugenie, shared the sweetest message and took some adorable pictures of the couple. "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be," she gushed.
-
The Wedding Was Set for May 292
Back in February, Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Eugenie and Edoardo's wedding would take place in May. "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019," the statement read.
-
-
The Wedding Would've Taken Place at St. James's Palace3
The royal family Instagram account also revealed that her grandmother Queen Elizabeth offered up St. James's Palace for the ceremony. "The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace," the post read.
-
The Reception Was Set to Take Place in Queen Elizabeth's Gardens at Buckingham Palace4
Following the service, guests would have partied at the Queen's gardens in Buckingham Palace. A springtime wedding would have offered up lovely weather and gorgeous flowers. The royals shared a few images of flowers blooming across the grounds for National Gardening Week. What's interesting is that Bea and Edo canceled the reception before they considered canceling their wedding service.
-
-
Beatrice Would've Worn a Tiara -- Possibly the York Rose5
Many were already speculating about what Princess Bea's wedding dress would look like and who would design it. Designers like Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Peter Pilotto, and Christopher De Vos tackled the royal wedding gowns in the past -- so her gown was likely gorgeous. Perhaps Beatrice will save her dress for a later date or display it in the royal museum alongside her sisters.
Most likely, Bea would have worn a tiara, possibly the York Rose, which Eugenie wore on her big day in 2018.
-
Shaun Leane Designed Beatrice's Gorgeous Ring6
Beatrice's massive diamond had Victorian and Art Deco influences, according to designer Shaun Leane. The jeweler's Instagram account shared a close-up image of the engagement ring, and wrote, "Bespoke design for Princess Beatrice - The platinum and diamond engagement ring is a fusion of Victorian and Art Deco designs and is accompanied by two additional matching bands in the distinctive Shaun Leane aesthetic."
-
-
There Were Reportedly 150 Wedding Guests7
The event was set to host 150 wedding guests, and since Princess Beatrice is a well-connected royal, we likely would've seen some familiar faces. Models Kate Moss and Karlie Kloss are besties with the Princess, and singer Ellie Goulding is close to the family, too. Cara Delevingne might have stopped by and donned her tuxedo once again. At Princess Eugenie's wedding, she asked permission to wear the avant-garde look.
-
Beatrice & Edoardo Have Always Wanted a Smaller Affair8
As the first royal wedding of 2020, one would think that Princess Bea and her beau would want a gigantic affair, however, that was not the case. These two wanted to keep things low-key. At one point, Edoardo and Beatrice were even considering a small, private ceremony before canceling their wedding altogether.
-
-
Beatrice & Edoardo Didn't Want Gifts9
Bea and Edo reportedly did not want any wedding gifts; instead, they were going to ask their guests to consider donating to two of their favorite charities. According to a Buckingham Palace press release, the couple was accepting donations to Big Change and Cricket Builds Hope. Bea helped found Big Change, an organization that supports young people, and Cricket Builds Hope helps inspire social change through the sport cricket.
-
They Did Not Want a Marriage Procession10
Unlike Beatrice's cousins, she and Edo weren't going to have a carriage procession. While a carriage ride following the ceremony has become standard, they are breaking the tradition to keep "more low-key," a source revealed. When it comes to a royal wedding, there are so many traditions and celebrations, and Bea and Edo wanted nothing to do with them. Because of this, the rumors that they're planning for a bigger wedding seem unlikely.
-
-
Prince Andrew Was Planning to Give Beatrice Away11
Despite her dad's controversy regarding disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, Beatrice still wanted him to have a big role in the wedding. Prince Andrew was going to walk his daughter down the aisle and deliver a speech, according to Express. Royal experts believed it was the right thing to do, even with the negative spotlight on her dad. Prince Andrew didn't attend his daughter's engagement party in December due to the ongoing controversy -- so he wasn't going to miss the wedding.
-
Edo's Son, Christopher, 3, Was Going to Be His Best Man12
The Daily Mail reported Christopher -- aka Wolfie -- will serve as Edo's best man. Wolfie is from a previous relationship with Dara Huang. As a fun fact, the 3-year-old would be the youngest to ever serve the role in royal history. The couple wanted to show that Bea is committed to being a loving stepmother to the boy, so it make sense to give him such an important title.
-
-
Apparently, the Invitations Were Never Sent13
The royal couple must have been prepared to cancel the event, because wedding invites were never even sent, according to a source who spoke to People magazine. The unnamed insider asserts "the invitations were never actually sent out," so it's possible Beatrice and Eduardo were most likely following the news and wanted to keep things under wraps. At least they didn't have to worry about contacting all 150 guests.
-
The Couple Isn't Even Thinking About The Wedding Now14
There is too much going on in the world that thinking about a wedding would likely be the last thing on this couple's mind. Many people are experiencing a similar heartbreaking cancellation, so Princess Bea can empathize. One spokesperson told People, "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."
-
-
Beatrice Made Her First Appearance Since Canceling the Wedding15
Bea made her first public appearance in a video for a charity for dyslexia, so it seems the princess is back to business as usual, despite her canceled nuptials. During her first appearance since the wedding was canceled, the Princess shared a message that is relatable to us all.
"This is an incredibly challenging time, for the world and for the United Kingdom," she expressed. "As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business. Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them."
-
It's Unclear When the Wedding Will Take Place16
So far, the wedding is totally canceled with no hope for rescheduling. At first, the couple was reviewing options for postponing the wedding, but as things became more dire, canceling was the only option. This will be a true test of Bea and Edo's relationship. Hopefully, they are able to enjoy what they can sheltering in place together. At least she's got the ring!