Jinger Duggar Gets Called Out for Taking Felicity to a Park Instead of Sheltering in Place

Jinger Duggar and daughter Felicity Vuolo
It's going on a couple of months since many of us were told by officials to stay indoors. Pretty much everything -- schools, restaurants, our favorite stores, gyms, and nail shops -- are closed until further notice, but there are some spots that remain open. Recently, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo took their 1-year-old daughter, Felicity, to a park ... and it's safe to say folks aren't too happy to see the trio in such a public place given what's going on.

  • Jinger took to Instagram Stories to share how happy Felicity was during family time at a park.

    Felicity Vuolo out at park
    Based on the now-deleted footage (if you don't use Instagram much, just know you only have 24 hours to view someone's Instagram story, unless said someone saves it as a highlight on his or her profile), Felicity is walking her little heart out. We even see the sweet girl encounter some ducks that's a pretty cute moment.

  • Given the number of people who appeared to be at the park, it wasn't long before people chimed in, expressing frustration with the situation.

    "Sorry, but no. People need to stay home. If there are other people at the park and you can’t avoid them, go home," one critic wrote in response to seeing the family out and about, the Sun reported.

    "They weren’t social distancing, in the videos they are seen side-by-side and brushing up against large groups of people," another added to a Reddit group that pokes fun at the oversize family.

    "In the past, they have been all about showing off their masks and staying in their cars, but with the park being open again they seem to have ditched all precautions," another person chimed in.

  • Jinger isn't the only Duggar catching heat for not social distancing as of late.

    Earlier this month, critics had a few words from Joy-Anna Duggar having a family picnic by the river with her 2-year-old son, Gideon, and his little cousins.

    "That is not social distancing. You’re not supposed to socialize with ANYONE other then those in your house. Different house," one person commented before Joy deleted the post, the Inquisitr reported.

    "That’s great and all but they are advising against play dates etc.," another noted.

    Back in March, Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth revealed they're expecting another child almost a year after the stillbirth of their daughter, Annabell Elise.

  • The family is getting called out as well.

    Anna Duggar shares video of Duggar family event amid social distancing orders
    Around the same time Joy-Anna Duggar made headlines, sister-in-law Anna Duggar shared footage from a family game night that had folks upset the reality star family wasn't following the recommended guidelines from officials.

    "Well, there goes my thought that they were actually taking this seriously," a critic snapped.

    "The sad thing is they will more than likely pass it to someone vulnerable who can’t fight it off," another person wrote.

  • Should they just stay inside?

    ... and not host large gatherings that go against the advised recommendations?

    Family game nights aside, Jinger and Jeremy choosing to take Felicity to a public park does bring up a good question for parents: How soon is too soon to start going to popular gathering spaces with the kiddos, especially if they're little?

