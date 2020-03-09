Prince Harry Feels His Life Has 'Turned Upside Down' Since Leaving Royal Family

It's no secret that the military is something that's very near and dear to Prince Harry's heart. Not only did he serve in the army for a decade, and during that time, complete two tours of Afghanistan, but a lot of his charity work is focused on veterans and men and women who are currently serving. Being stripped of his military appointments after stepping down from his royal duties is something that the duke reportedly is still having a hard time coming to grips with -- and he's not staying quiet about his grievances.  

  • Sources recently told 'The Daily Telegraph' that Harry is having a hard time right now -- and he wishes he still was closely associated with the army. 

    prince harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "Harry has told friends he is really missing the army as well his military appointments," a source told The Daily Telegraph. "He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces. He has been telling friends he still can't believe this has happened. He can't believe his life has been turned upside down."

    Wow. Does Harry really feel this way?

  • And here's where things get a little weird: Apparently, Harry feels that everything changed when he met Meghan. 

    "He was in a happy place when he was serving in the army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great," the insider said. "But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."

    OK, that sounds super awkward, but apparently, according to the Daily Mail, Harry doesn't blame Meghan for wanting to move back to the US, it's just ... different. "There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the army," the source said. 

  • Harry left the army in 2015 -- and it was with a heavy heart.

    prince harry
    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Despite saying he was excited at the prospect of starting a "new chapter," at the time, Harry said he was at a "crossroads" and that leaving the military had been a "really tough decision" for him. Before that, the Daily Mail notes that Harry had once said that life in the army was a "normal as it's going to get," adding: "I'm one of the guys. I don't get treated any differently." 

  • This isn't the first time we've heard about Harry going through a rough patch since stepping down from royal duties. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Hagen Hopkins/Stringer/Getty Images

    In early March, one of Harry's supposed oldest friends told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that it's been "an emotional time for [Harry] in many ways."

    "I think in many ways it's bittersweet," the source added. "He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."


  • Walking away from the only life you've ever known can't be easy for anyone, but there have been a number of exceptional circumstances for Harry.

    prince harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo /Getty Images

    In addition to leaving a globally-known institution and having to let go of important titles and the current world health situation, Harry's had a rough go as of late. Hopefully, with time, things will get better for him and he'll feel more at home -- and more comfortable -- with the important decision he made for the betterment of his family. 

