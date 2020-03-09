Prince Harry Feels His Life Has 'Turned Upside Down' Since Leaving Royal Family

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
It's no secret that the military is something that's very near and dear to Prince Harry's heart. Not only did he serve in the army for a decade, and during that time, complete two tours of Afghanistan, but a lot of his charity work is focused on veterans and men and women who are currently serving. Being stripped of his military appointments after stepping down from his royal duties is something that the duke reportedly is still having a hard time coming to grips with -- and he's not staying quiet about his grievances.
Sources recently told 'The Daily Telegraph' that Harry is having a hard time right now -- and he wishes he still was closely associated with the army.
And here's where things get a little weird: Apparently, Harry feels that everything changed when he met Meghan.
"He was in a happy place when he was serving in the army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great," the insider said. "But I don't think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."
OK, that sounds super awkward, but apparently, according to the Daily Mail, Harry doesn't blame Meghan for wanting to move back to the US, it's just ... different. "There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the army," the source said.
Harry left the army in 2015 -- and it was with a heavy heart.
This isn't the first time we've heard about Harry going through a rough patch since stepping down from royal duties.
Walking away from the only life you've ever known can't be easy for anyone, but there have been a number of exceptional circumstances for Harry.
