16 Takeaways We Learned From Joy-Anna Duggar's House Tour

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth needed more space for their growing family, and they found the perfect spot. The sweet Counting On couple designed the perfect home to settle down in after living in a trailer while the house was being built. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is bright and beautiful and just what this family needs for when they bring home their baby on the way. Joy-Anna and Austin are embracing their YouTube channel that gives fans an inside look into their lives. One video showed off every aspect of the new home in a house tour, and it gave so much insight into the family's lifestyle. After watching the video, we've come to learn so much about the reality stars, like whether they're a shoes-at-the-door household, and where they eat family dinner. Hopefully, there are even more videos in this family's future.
Joy-Anna comes from a big (or should we say massive) family background, being one of the children on 19 Kids and Counting, so she definitely wants more children. Joy and Austin already share 2-year-old Gideon and are thrilled to be expecting again after the tragic loss of their stillborn daughter, Annabel Elise. They also have a fur baby who is not to be forgotten: a puppy named Brielle.
With their household growing, the tricked out camper wasn't going to be sufficient in holding everybody in. Now that they've fully moved in and decorated the house, they were ready to show it off, and we're so glad they did.
Fans love seeing more of Austin's personality in the video. Little Gideon was full of energy in the video and loved to soak up all of the attention. Plus, viewers got to see Joy's interior decorating skills on display. She's clearly got an eye for design and loves a bright, open floor plan. Joy even shared her secrets, revealing her paint colors for the walls and cabinetry.
Without further ado, here are some takeaways we learned after Joy and Austin's house tour.
Enjoy!
-
Keeping Things Clean & Simple1
Joy and Austin have a minimal design aesthetic. Their living room was looking totally clean with only a few throw pillows, an empty coffee table, and some greenery -- and the shag rug looked cozy and pulled the room together. There is still plenty of floor space for little Gideon to run around and play (he even pulled a ball in during the video to show off his playtime routine) that will definitely come in handy once the other baby arrives.
-
Shoes-Off Household2
Joy and Austin have a no-shoes policy in their household and keep their footwear lined up at the front and side door. The nice shoes go behind the couch by the side door and are kept out of the way. Meanwhile, they keep their everyday shoes at the front door so there's easy access. Even little Gideon had his tiny sandals set up under the shelf.
-
-
Love of Neutrals3
Everything in the main living areas are totally neutral. The cabinets and drapery are white with egret white walls. Austin and Joy even have beige couches and black stools with wooden coffee and dining tables. Their granite is a complementary neutral shade with pops of green sprinkled in with the plants.
-
Gideon's Room Is Messy (as Expected)4
Of all the rooms in the house, the only one that looked messy was Gideon's, which makes sense considering he is a playful 2-year-old. His toys were scattered about the room. The room has a standard dresser and bed setup. The tot was running around and jumping on the bed during the home tour, bounding with energy.
-
-
Gideon Is a Total Ball of Energy5
Gideon was jumping around and excited to be on camera for his parent's YouTube channel. Austin was trying to wrangle the tot, but ended up just getting him even more riled up. The 2-year-old is in for a rude awakening once the new baby comes along, but we're sure will be a great older brother. He's gotten some practice taking care of the puppy Brielle, who he calls "B."
-
The Pantry Is Fully Stocked6
It seems the Forsyths stocked up before the shelter-in-place order was enacted. Their pantry, which was on shelving in the laundry room, was fully stocked with canned goods. They also had plenty of cleaning and paper products in there, too. Did we mention the snack basket, just out of reach of their young tyke?
-
-
The Master Bedroom Is Still a Work in Progress7
Austin and Joy shared that they were still working on the master bedroom and bathroom. Currently, the master bath is being renovated, and they're still waiting on a new dresser and bedside tables. The two also had simple decorations with only a wedding photo and a decorative mirror on the walls. Keeping with their neutral color palette, the bedspread was a simple gray cover.
-
Austin Is Totally Handy & Made Their Bed Frame Out of a Cherry Tree8
Austin shared that he and his father made two bed frames out of a fallen cherry tree. The frame had drawers built into the bottom, giving them additional storage space (a must). The second bed was kept in the couple's guest bedroom. "The tree fell down on our property ... it was one of the biggest cherry trees we had ever seen. Him and I built it as a project together," Austin said.
-
-
The Couple Love Homemade Furniture9
The beds aren't the only two pieces of homemade furniture. Joy and Austin shared that a desk in their guest bedroom and office was homemade by a friend. The rest of their furniture and decorations were thrifted or are hand-me-downs. Homemade furniture adds a special and personal touch to any room, so we dig it.
-
Joy-Anna Duggar Is Totally Obsessed With Plants10
Joy and Austin have plants scattered around the entire house. Pretty much every surface has a potted plant resting on it. Their dining room is filled to the brim with plants Joy was trying to revive. "I love plants. I have a few over on the floor that I'm trying to keep alive, but it's not going very well," she said in the video.
-
-
Gideon Is Learning the Importance of Hand-Washing11
It's so important to teach kids the proper way to wash their hands during scary times like these. So, of course, Gideon was proud to show off his skills and went to the sink right in the middle of the video. The toddler pulled over a stool all on his own so he could reach the tall kitchen sink. (Aww!) Joy helped him scrub his hands under the water and made sure he was safe.
-
They Have a Massive Laundry Room12
Growing up with 18 siblings, Joy-Anna is probably used to chores around the house, and one of the daily chores would be plenty of laundry. So now, she's used to a massive laundry room, and Austin and Joy now have one in their house now, too. The room fits a folding ironing board, and has room for a second washer and dryer set if they decide to add on.
-
-
Austin & Joy Love Getting Cozy by the Fireplace13
Now that the weather is warming up, Joy-Anna and her man have less of a need for the cozy fireplace in the back room. Still, they seem excited to get it fired up. I'm sure they will have plenty of cuddle sessions with the new baby this winter. The magnificent fireplace was set up in the back guest room leaving some commenters wondering why they didn't choose this room as the master.
One fan wrote, "Just wondering what made you choose your bedroom as the master instead of the guest room? The guest room seems bigger and has a nice bathroom and the fireplace, did you ever consider to use that as your master bedroom?"
-
Essential Oils Are Essential14
Joy-Anna had a diffuser and some essential oils set up in the kitchen. The setup was so cute with, obviously, a little plant right next to it (of course). Aromatherapy may have health benefits, as well as just making the house smell sweet. Now that she's pregnant, though, Joy-Anna needs to brush up on what oils are safe to diffuse when expecting.
-
-
Joy-Anna Has Some Pretty Good Interior Design Skills15
Joy-Anna was spilling all of her interior design secrets. She revealed that they have pine wood flooring and even shared the exact paint colors on their walls. (The couple used Sherwin-Williams colors Alabaster, Pediment, and Egret.) Another favorite was her floor-to-ceiling white drapes that let in plenty of natural light, even when they're drawn.
-
Austin Is Embracing His YouTube Persona16
Austin opened up their YouTube video with a grand entrance. "Hello! Welcome to our home. Here we go on our grand tour," he exclaimed. Joy-Anna poked fun at her hubby, and said, "That's one way to open it up." The couple have made other videos, including a Q&A, a gardening tutorial, and their pregnancy announcement.