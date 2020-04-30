16 Takeaways We Learned From Joy-Anna Duggar's House Tour



austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth needed more space for their growing family, and they found the perfect spot. The sweet Counting On couple designed the perfect home to settle down in after living in a trailer while the house was being built. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is bright and beautiful and just what this family needs for when they bring home their baby on the way. Joy-Anna and Austin are embracing their YouTube channel that gives fans an inside look into their lives. One video showed off every aspect of the new home in a house tour, and it gave so much insight into the family's lifestyle. After watching the video, we've come to learn so much about the reality stars, like whether they're a shoes-at-the-door household, and where they eat family dinner. Hopefully, there are even more videos in this family's future.

Joy-Anna comes from a big (or should we say massive) family background, being one of the children on 19 Kids and Counting, so she definitely wants more children. Joy and Austin already share 2-year-old Gideon and are thrilled to be expecting again after the tragic loss of their stillborn daughter, Annabel Elise. They also have a fur baby who is not to be forgotten: a puppy named Brielle.

With their household growing, the tricked out camper wasn't going to be sufficient in holding everybody in. Now that they've fully moved in and decorated the house, they were ready to show it off, and we're so glad they did.

Fans love seeing more of Austin's personality in the video. Little Gideon was full of energy in the video and loved to soak up all of the attention. Plus, viewers got to see Joy's interior decorating skills on display. She's clearly got an eye for design and loves a bright, open floor plan. Joy even shared her secrets, revealing her paint colors for the walls and cabinetry.

Without further ado, here are some takeaways we learned after Joy and Austin's house tour.

