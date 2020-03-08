Kate Middleton Is Breaking a Royal Rule That Meghan Markle Was Forced to Follow

It's safe to say that when Meghan Markle joined the royal family, her experience wasn't quite like Kate Middleton's. While there were some benefits the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed that Kate never did, such as being invited to Sandringham before marrying Prince Harry and going on a solo outing with the queen right off the bat, overall, it seems like Kate enjoyed more leeway than Meghan -- and still is to this day. 

  • A new report in 'Express' says that Kate was allowed to break a royal rule Meghan was forced to follow. 

    The rule? The use of social media. Royal expert Leslie Carroll spoke to the outlet about how, in the past, royals have been forbidden from getting too candid with the public -- including maintaining their own social media accounts, etc. But currently, Kate and William are, for lack of a better phrase, letting it all hang out on both Zoom and Instagram. 

  • Here's what Carroll had to say about the controversial topic:

    “Historically, the royals have been constricted from expressing themselves personally on social media. Let’s not forget that Meghan was instructed to shut down her own accounts when she began dating Harry,” she explained. "And all social media has come through official account names, most probably written by communications professionals, rather than by members of the royal family themselves.”

    She has a point. 

  • Of course, when it comes to royal social media use, there's no denying the fact that things are different right now. 

    Carroll explained that, essentially, William and Kate have no choice but to use social media and technology right now. 

    "Kate and William represent the future of the monarchy," she said. "So it’s really imperative in times of uncertainty and crisis such as this, that they -- both as representatives for the way, in which young married parents are coping, but also as the face of the monarchy, remain a presence in people’s lives. And for now, social media is the only safe, effective, and efficient way for them to remain so."

  • If Meghan were still a working member of the royal family, it's unlikely she'd be criticized for using social media right now. 

    Although, who knows?! She was criticized for walking her dog recently, so anything's possible! And even if this doesn't properly demonstrate the gross imbalance in the treatment of Kate versus the treatment of Meghan, there are plenty of other things that do. In fact, just recently, it was reported that Meghan felt the royal family would never allow Kate to be treated the way she was in the media. 

  • While it's tough to effectively measure the differences between Kate and Meghan's treatment in the current climate, we know it certainly wasn't equal. 

    While the royal family may have been warm and welcoming to Meghan, the British press certainly wasn't. Would the royal family have taken a stand against the media if Kate were on the receiving end of such treatment? It's hard to say. But it's certainly very telling if the Duchess of Sussex truly feels that way -- it couldn't have been too warm and cozy of an environment for her. 

