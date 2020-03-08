Kate Middleton Is Breaking a Royal Rule That Meghan Markle Was Forced to Follow

Of course, when it comes to royal social media use, there's no denying the fact that things are different right now.

Carroll explained that, essentially, William and Kate have no choice but to use social media and technology right now.

"Kate and William represent the future of the monarchy," she said. "So it’s really imperative in times of uncertainty and crisis such as this, that they -- both as representatives for the way, in which young married parents are coping, but also as the face of the monarchy, remain a presence in people’s lives. And for now, social media is the only safe, effective, and efficient way for them to remain so."