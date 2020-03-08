Kate Middleton Is Breaking a Royal Rule That Meghan Markle Was Forced to Follow

Clive Mason/Getty Images
It's safe to say that when Meghan Markle joined the royal family, her experience wasn't quite like Kate Middleton's. While there were some benefits the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed that Kate never did, such as being invited to Sandringham before marrying Prince Harry and going on a solo outing with the queen right off the bat, overall, it seems like Kate enjoyed more leeway than Meghan -- and still is to this day.
A new report in 'Express' says that Kate was allowed to break a royal rule Meghan was forced to follow.
Here's what Carroll had to say about the controversial topic:
“Historically, the royals have been constricted from expressing themselves personally on social media. Let’s not forget that Meghan was instructed to shut down her own accounts when she began dating Harry,” she explained. "And all social media has come through official account names, most probably written by communications professionals, rather than by members of the royal family themselves.”
She has a point.
Of course, when it comes to royal social media use, there's no denying the fact that things are different right now.
Carroll explained that, essentially, William and Kate have no choice but to use social media and technology right now.
"Kate and William represent the future of the monarchy," she said. "So it’s really imperative in times of uncertainty and crisis such as this, that they -- both as representatives for the way, in which young married parents are coping, but also as the face of the monarchy, remain a presence in people’s lives. And for now, social media is the only safe, effective, and efficient way for them to remain so."
If Meghan were still a working member of the royal family, it's unlikely she'd be criticized for using social media right now.
While it's tough to effectively measure the differences between Kate and Meghan's treatment in the current climate, we know it certainly wasn't equal.
