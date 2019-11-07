The Real Reason the Cambridges Color-Coordinated During Recent TV Appearance

Comic Relief/Getty Images
It's safe to say that Prince William and Kate Middleton's lockdown looks are a lot different than most people's. Although, yes, their positions require them to look more presentable more often than most, the Cambridges have been taking their style game to new -- albeit business-casual -- heights since stay-at-home orders were put in place, particularly when they appeared on the BBC special "Big Night In," where they all rocked color-coordinated outfits. Turns out, there's a reason why.
-
When the Cambridge clan emerged from a door at their country home, they all looked fresh as daisies -- and in blue.
In addition to Kate's stunning floral Ghost dress, Princess Charlotte also wore a blue floral dress, and Prince William and Prince Louis wore dark blue sweaters with button-up shirts peeking out, while Prince George wore a blue and white checked shirt. The reason? No, not just to look like a J.Crew ad -- they can do that in their sleep, you know.
-
Turns out, blue is the official color of the National Health Services.
William and Kate were paying tribute to the NHS with both their outfits and their children's. Cute! Pure Wow noticed that the Cambridges were all matching and did a little digging. It found that on the NHS website, it says everyone wears blue because it helps identify them.
"Our use of colour helps people identify who we are and what we do," the site read. "We use a restricted primary colour palette of blue, white, greys and warm yellow that associates us closely with the NHS but also carves a distinct and recognisable identity within a crowded system."
-
-
Of course, one may argue that blue ALSO is Will and Kate's color.
Not only are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge frequently seen -- together or individually -- in the color, but they both also look incredible in it. So regal. So refined. So classic. Although Kate mixes up from time to time, blue is definitely William's most worn color. Whether he's going casual or business -- or business casual -- he's rarely seen without his (and the NHS's) signature color.
-
Speaking of matching, though, it also can be argued that the Cambridges would have been matching, regardless of whether there was a tribute to be paid.
Whether it's just William and Kate; Will, Kate, and the kids; or just the kids, they all always go together a little bit (without looking too matchy-matchy, of course). Take the adorable video of George, Charlotte, and Louis clapping, for instance. Again, they're all wearing shades of blacks and blues. Sure, this was to honor the NHS as well, but we all know these kids never clash.
-
-
Whatever the world's health situation is, one thing that remains constant is the Cambridges' unwavering commitment to fashion.
Share this Story