The Real Reason the Cambridges Color-Coordinated During Recent TV Appearance

William and Kate were paying tribute to the NHS with both their outfits and their children's. Cute! Pure Wow noticed that the Cambridges were all matching and did a little digging. It found that on the NHS website, it says everyone wears blue because it helps identify them.

"Our use of colour helps people identify who we are and what we do," the site read. "We use a restricted primary colour palette of blue, white, greys and warm yellow that associates us closely with the NHS but also carves a distinct and recognisable identity within a crowded system."