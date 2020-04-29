Meghan Markle Debuts New Look During Rare Video Interview

Pool/Getty Images
The Sussexes may be holed up in their home right now like the rest of the world, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still hard at work. Not long after Prince Harry's first post-royal project was announced -- along with the reveal that he narrated an introduction for a special episode of Thomas and Friends -- a video call Meghan Markle participated in was released on Instagram. Guys, we have a lot to discuss!
Meghan touched base with one of her patronages on Wednesday -- Smart Works, which helps unemployed women land jobs.
The duchess took part in a video call with one of the women who's been coached by the organization to wish her good luck before a big interview. Alongside the snippet of the call Smart Works posted on its Instagram was a message from Meghan.
"It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," the caption read. "Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."
Obviously, there's a lot to talk about here. Let's dive in, shall we?
And Meghan's lewk? Love!
Unfortunately, we didn't get to see much of Meghan's new home.
We may all be staying home, but Meghan is far from running out of things to do with her time.
