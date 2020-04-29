Meghan Markle Debuts New Look During Rare Video Interview

The duchess took part in a video call with one of the women who's been coached by the organization to wish her good luck before a big interview. Alongside the snippet of the call Smart Works posted on its Instagram was a message from Meghan.

"It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," the caption read. "Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."