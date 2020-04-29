Meghan Markle Debuts New Look During Rare Video Interview

Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Pool/Getty Images

The Sussexes may be holed up in their home right now like the rest of the world, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still hard at work. Not long after Prince Harry's first post-royal project was announced -- along with the reveal that he narrated an introduction for a special episode of Thomas and Friends -- a video call Meghan Markle participated in was released on Instagram. Guys, we have a lot to discuss!

  • Meghan touched base with one of her patronages on Wednesday -- Smart Works, which helps unemployed women land jobs.

    The duchess took part in a video call with one of the women who's been coached by the organization to wish her good luck before a big interview. Alongside the snippet of the call Smart Works posted on its Instagram was a message from Meghan.

    "It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic," the caption read. "Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring."

  • Obviously, there's a lot to talk about here. Let's dive in, shall we?

    PAUL EDWARDS/Getty Images

    First of all, it's amazing that Meghan is still working with Smart Works, despite no longer being a member of the royal family who receives funding. Clearly, this charity is incredibly near and dear to her heart -- let's not forget, Meghan also wore a piece of clothing she helped design for their capsule collection during the interview for her Disney documentary, Elephants.

  • And Meghan's lewk? Love!

    Smart Works/Instagram

    Although the duchess looked very put-together -- as always -- she also looked a lot more casual and laid back than we're used to seeing her. In addition to the classic burgundy sweater from Joseph (which she wore in October of 2019) and Edge of Ember necklace, her hair was so simple! She looks so fresh with this half-up 'do!

  • Unfortunately, we didn't get to see much of Meghan's new home. 

    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Obviously she was calling from her new digs in Los Angeles, but all we caught a glimpse of was a yellow wall. Not fun. Clearly, it would have been in bad taste to make the call poolside or from a sprawling marble island in her kitchen, but man, we are dying to see Meghan and Harry's swanky new home in Malibu. Give us a peek!

  • We may all be staying home, but Meghan is far from running out of things to do with her time. 

    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Between her Zoom calls, dog walking, and delivering meals to people in need on behalf of Project Angel Food, Meghan is keeping seriously busy. And while she's at it, she may be planning a birthday party for Archie, who turns 1 on May 6. No rest for the weary!

    While we look forward to seeing how Meghan and Harry proceed with their new foundation, we're enjoying these little glimpses we're getting of their new life. Keep 'em coming, guys!

