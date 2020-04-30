14 Things Prince Harry Gave Up to Be With Meghan Markle

Image: Splash News



Splash News Giving up his senior royal status wasn't the first thing that Prince Harry had sacrificed for his love, Meghan Markle. The prince has been a part of the royal family his entire life, which has granted him certain privileges and luxuries that he no longer has access to. But, it's all worth it in the end to be happy with his little family of three, with Meghan and Archie. Relationships take compromises and some sacrifices, which is a hard thing to undertake -- especially when sacrificing millions of dollars and a lifelong title are involved. Some things Prince Harry has given up for Meghan are trivial or bad habits that he picked up in his "bad boy" days. Needless to say, Meghan Markle has influenced him for the better in more ways than one.

Of course, Prince Harry isn't the only one to have made sacrifices. Meghan gave up her normal, happy life to try to live like the royals do. She was often under such intense scrutiny, that it was affecting her happiness and overall mental health. Ultimately, the decision to leave the royal family was one Prince Harry made to protect Meghan and Archie.

Throughout their entire relationship, Meghan and Harry have made compromises together. Prince Harry gave up smoking, drinking, and caffeine for his bride. Meanwhile, Meghan had to stop writing for her blog, The Tig. Leaving the royal family couldn't have been an easy decision, but it is what's best for the happy couple and their marriage. Sure, it required Prince Harry give up some very important things to him, but in the end they will be happier living a private life together.

Here are some of the biggest things Prince Harry has given up for his love, Meghan Markle.