14 Things Prince Harry Gave Up to Be With Meghan Markle

Splash News
Giving up his senior royal status wasn't the first thing that Prince Harry had sacrificed for his love, Meghan Markle. The prince has been a part of the royal family his entire life, which has granted him certain privileges and luxuries that he no longer has access to. But, it's all worth it in the end to be happy with his little family of three, with Meghan and Archie. Relationships take compromises and some sacrifices, which is a hard thing to undertake -- especially when sacrificing millions of dollars and a lifelong title are involved. Some things Prince Harry has given up for Meghan are trivial or bad habits that he picked up in his "bad boy" days. Needless to say, Meghan Markle has influenced him for the better in more ways than one.
Of course, Prince Harry isn't the only one to have made sacrifices. Meghan gave up her normal, happy life to try to live like the royals do. She was often under such intense scrutiny, that it was affecting her happiness and overall mental health. Ultimately, the decision to leave the royal family was one Prince Harry made to protect Meghan and Archie.
Throughout their entire relationship, Meghan and Harry have made compromises together. Prince Harry gave up smoking, drinking, and caffeine for his bride. Meanwhile, Meghan had to stop writing for her blog, The Tig. Leaving the royal family couldn't have been an easy decision, but it is what's best for the happy couple and their marriage. Sure, it required Prince Harry give up some very important things to him, but in the end they will be happier living a private life together.
Here are some of the biggest things Prince Harry has given up for his love, Meghan Markle.
Military Titles & Appointments1
One of the biggest losses Prince Harry has had throughout all of this is the loss of his beloved military title. Harry served in the British military for years and earned the rank of Captain General of the Royal Marines. His friends lovingly called him "Captain Wales." Reportedly, Prince Harry was devastated when he found out he had to step down.
"I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down... I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice," he once said.
Leaving the UK2
Shortly after announcing their royal exit, Meghan Markle and Archie went to live in Canada. Once everything was cleared up, Harry left Britain to be with them. However, Canada wasn't even their last stop as the family decided to make another move to the west coast. The three were reportedly looking for homes in Los Angeles and settled on one in Malibu -- at least for now. Prince Harry had to uproot his whole life to move to the United States, but we're hoping he'll be happy here.
Future Children Won't Be Considered Royal3
Meghan and Harry's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was never considered a prince, but now, he won't even have that opportunity later in life. But wait, there's more: Any future children will be removed from the royal family. Some think that Meghan and Harry's decision to keep a royal title from Archie was a part of the master plan to leave the royal life. In the end, this will probably a good thing for their children as it will give them a more normal life.
No Longer the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador4
As a part of stepping down from his senior royal position, Harry will no longer help lead the British Commonwealth. He had to give up his position as the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, which gave him great authority.
"Prince Harry will work to create links between young people and youth leaders of the Commonwealth and to encourage them to use Commonwealth platforms to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of their generation," a statement announcing his role once said.
However, Meghan and Harry will still show their alliance to the queen by serving as President and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Losing $3 million Euros Renovating Frogmore Cottage5
Prince Harry acquired quite a bit of debt marrying Meghan Markle. When the two decided to make the US their permanent home and not the UK, they owed $3 million euros to the British taxpayers. The money was going towards renovating Frogmore Cottage, which would serve as their permanent household. Meanwhile, they also lost house staff that were set to help them make the official move.
His HRH Title6
In the queen's statement, she assured her people that Harry, Meghan, and Archie would "always be much loved members of [her] family." However, Harry can no longer have the "His Royal Highness" title that he's used since he was a boy. Prince Harry never seemed to be one to care about his royal status, but it will be a huge change from a life he's always known. Now, he won't even have a last name that matches his family.
Royal Sussex Branding7
Soon, the Sussex Royal Instagram account won't be dedicated to Meghan and Harry. The two will lose their millions of followers and have to start from scratch -- but maybe that will all change now that they live in LA, the home of social media influencers. We're sure they will be able to pick up their followers once again.
World Travel Paid For by the Royals8
Prince Harry and Meghan finished up a world tour during their first year of marriage. The tour was set up by the royals and completely paid for. Now, any world travel will have to be on their own dime. Luckily, Harry has started up a sustainable travel company, which will probably send them around the world.
Say goodbye once and for all to those private jets, Meg and Harry!
Millions of Dollars in State Funding9
Prince Harry gave up an entire inheritance, losing millions of dollars from the royal family. Being a royal wasn't just his title, it was his job -- so with that, he has now lost his form of income, which was a huge sum. Although Prince Harry's net worth is pretty substantial, he and Meghan will have to find new work in order to uphold their royal lifestyle. Reportedly, Prince Charles, Harry's father, will provide some financial support to his son and daughter-in-law.
Bad Habits10
Ever since his Eton days, Prince Harry has had a bit of a nasty nicotine habit. When he met Meghan, she wasn't too impressed and convinced him to quit. An inside source told the Daily Mail in 2017, "Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It's not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker. So there's no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan."
Booze11
We all knew Harry would be a stellar dad when he dropped a few vices in solidarity with Archie's mom. Meg, of course, couldn't drink alcohol while pregnant, so Prince Harry skipped out on booze for her. Harry was a notorious partier, and even had a scandal or two, so dropping alcohol might have been harder than he thought. It seems his party animal days are long over as Harry is focused on the important things in life.
Hunting12
Meghan wasn't a fan of Prince Harry's hunting habits, so he put a stop to it. Harry has always been a fan of the sport, and it was one thing that brought him and older brother William closer together as it's a royal tradition. Given Meghan Markle is an advocate for animals, she probably didn't think hunting was in line with their values. Fellow animal advocate Jane Goodall was proud of Harry's decision. In an interview, Goodall said, "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him."
Drinking Tea13
Everyone knows how the Brits love their tea time, but it wasn't in line with Meghan's healthy values. Prince Harry decided to stop drinking caffeine to keep up with her healthy lifestyle. According to reports from The Express, Meghan banned Harry from consuming caffeine that would include tea.
Being Close to His Family & Friends14
Now that Harry and Meghan have moved across the world, he won't get to see his family or group of friends as much. It's a big change to uproot one's life in such a manner, especially if that someone is royal. One of Harry's friends told Vanity Fair that he's feeling a little homesick.
"It's an emotional time for him in many ways," the friend said. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."
In the End, It's All Worth It For Love15
Sure, Harry has had to give up some major elements of a life he's always known, but it's to trade it in for something even better. The Prince is entering into a new phase of life with a new family. Meghan and Archie are what he is focusing on, and he wants to give his son a better life than he had. Harry never wanted Archie to grow up royal and in the public eye like he did -- so his decision to step away makes total sense.
Harry Has Gained So Much More Than He's Lost16
Harry has lost a lot to transition out of the royal family. He's also given up some unhealthy vices to be with Meg, and in the end, it seems his life will be better off for it. Meghan's influence on Harry's happiness is palpable -- so even though he is giving up his royal titles and authority over the commonwealth, he is achieving the ultimate happiness as a family man.