16 Royal Parenting Tips That Actually Make Sense

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Living like the royals may seem totally far-fetched, but their parenting styles are actually way more normal than one would think. Kate Middleton is a total dream mom and has been praised for her parenting styles throughout the years. As a mom to three tykes under the age of 6, things must get hectic. (Kate is even having to get creative, just like all other moms, for Princess Charlotte's birthday this year.) There are many things that the royals go through that aren't relatable in the slightest -- such as living in palaces and wearing crown jewels -- however, their parenting tips and tricks could work for even common folk like us. The royal parents, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, have already proven they have their own parenting styles people can copy.
Although every parenting style is different and moms should choose a method that works best for them, learning about what others do can be super helpful. Parents are always looking for life hacks, tips, and tricks, so here are a few tips from the royal family that actually seem useful.
Sure, the royal family has luxuries that no commoner could afford, but they also keep things as down-to-earth as possible when it comes to their kids. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have boasted their totally normal life as parents. Now that they're not even a part of the royal life, their kids will be able to live as everyday civilians. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William are holding their three kids to the royal standard. Prince George, 6, is third in line for the British throne, and he needs to be prepared for it.
Even though normal kids don't have the stress of a kingdom on their back, some of the royal parenting styles can translate to all children, regardless of social status.
Check out these royal parenting tips that will help out all parents.
-
Pass On Important Values1
Kate took great influence from the important people in her life. In a recent Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast episode, Middleton sat down for a candid interview and talked about her upbringing.
"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us -- playing with us, doing arts and crafts, and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us," Kate said. "And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."
She also explained that she'd pass along values such as kindness, respect, and honesty that she learned from her parents.
-
Enjoy Quality Time With the Kids Without Distractions2
Something important to Kate is that children have a stable home environment surrounded by their family -- so she emphasized spending quality time with her children without distractions during her interview on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.
"There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment," Kate said. "As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it's so simple."
-
-
Have a Code Word When the Kids Start Acting Up3
Here's a fun fact: Kate Middleton has a code word for her kids so they know that they're acting out. Kate will say "Let's take a break" if one of the three tots is out of line. Another gesture she makes is a simple pat on their head, so they are warned about getting in trouble. Many praise Kate for her abilities to keep the three youngsters so well-behaved, and this could be her secret.
-
Importance of Great Relationships4
Going back to her podcast interview with Happy Mum Happy Baby, Kate emphasized the importance of flexibility on the podcast episode, and her three rules reflect that. The three guidelines are: "the importance of great relationships, happy environments[,] and experiences, and enjoying the simple pleasures in life." Following these three tips will help set up children for success. Even Kate, who is totally mom goals, faced feelings of guilt and shame in her early motherhood. These tips have helped her overcome those feelings.
-
-
Be Affectionate5
Kate also expressed how important it is to show children the love they deserve. The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen giving her children a loving touch on the shoulder or scooping them up in a hug. "Hugs are very important. That's what I tell my children," she once told a fan at Basildon Sporting Village.
-
Let Kids Get Messy6
The royal parents aren't as strict as one would think. Kate Middleton loves when her kids get messy in the backyard -- or even in the kitchen -- when crafting. It's important to let children have a creative outlet, so long as they know how to clean up after themselves. The adorable Prince Louis had rainbow paint all over his hands during one episode, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge loved it and shared the image on their social media accounts in honor of his second birthday.
-
-
Appreciate the Little Moments7
In the podcast episode, Kate revealed that this image of Princess Charlotte smelling a flower brings her so much joy. "I've got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it's moments like that mean so much to me as a parent... I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they're small or even if I don't have time," she said.
These little moments are what make life sweeter and should be appreciated.
-
Let Kids Be Silly & Express Themselves8
Even though the royal children have to be held to a strict standard, they're still just kids. Prince George was spotted getting excited at a football game and cheering on his team. Princess Charlotte stuck out her tongue at a slew of onlookers, and instead of being chastised, Kate laughed with the rest of the crowd.
These moments of expression are what shapes children's' personalities and should be encouraged.
-
-
Get Kids to Enjoy Nature9
Kate wants her kids to grow up enjoying being outside, rain or shine. On the children's show Blue Peter, she explained her children spend time in nature no matter what. "Rain or shine, they’re dragged outside. It’s great... It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time -- 10 or 15 minutes -- makes a huge difference to physical wellbeing but also to our mental wellbeing.”
-
Limit Screen Time10
Like many moms, Kate Middleton is concerned about too much screen time for her kids, so she's kept it to a minimum. But reportedly, her kids love Peppa Pig, and that's allowed on occasion. Still, Kate opts to limit her kids' screen time.
"Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum," royal expert Katie Nicholl once revealed. "The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren't screen-orientated."
-
-
Enjoy Date Night From Time to Time11
Kate and William make sure to plan date nights, and according to BBC Radio One, they love takeout. Although some of their date nights are to extravagant events, such as the BAFTAs, movie nights in seem to be their preferred relaxing night. Parents need to get in alone time without the kids and shouldn't be shamed for doing so. Hire a sitter for the night, and enjoy some time totally alone.
Or, given our new normal, put on a movie for them in a different room and have your own sesh elsewhere.
-
Gently Reprimand in Public if Needed12
Kate Middleton is a hands-on parent, so she'll reprimand her kids in public if they need it. Of course, she's always gentle and gives them a sign that they're in trouble. Getting on eye level is a great way to get kids to listen and actually hear what we want to tell them. Luckily for the duchess, her kids seem to be well-behaved in public most of the time.
-
-
Focus on Mental Health Early On13
Prince William and Kate are extremely passionate about mental health and have made it a priority in their parenting style. Kate surveyed parents with her 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives to understand childhood mental health better. The parents are advocates for mental health and speak frequently about educating children on their emotions.
"Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings... Emotional intelligence is key for us all to deal with the complexities of life and relationships," Prince William once revealed.
-
Teach Kids About Equality Sooner Than Later14
Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still relatively new parents (baby Archie is about to celebrate his first birthday), they still have valuable advice. First starters, Meghan is outspoken about equality and plans to raise her children as feminists. On the International Day of the Girl, she made it clear how much she values gender equality.
"It's funny, I've actually been joking in the past few weeks…I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that's the case," she said.
-
-
And Philanthropic Values Too15
All of the royal children will learn from their parents at an early age the importance of giving back. Although Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, they haven't stopped their philanthropic efforts. Recently, Meghan and Harry were spotted in Los Angeles delivering food to people who have difficulities getting out of the house due to our new normal. Little Archie will certainly be raised learning about charities and helping those less fortunate.
-
Highlight the Importance of Family Roots16
The royal family is huge, and everyone knows everyone. Though it likely makes life difficult at times, we're sure it also makes things more interesting. Little Archie met his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, while standing beside his grandmother, Meghan Markle's mom, Doria Ragland. Although we might not have real-life queens in our households, we can still place value in familial relationships and pass those on to children.