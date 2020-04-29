Buckingham Palace Just Gave Royal Fans a Sneak Peek of the Grounds

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
These days, Queen Elizabeth is living at Windsor Castle, while Prince William and Kate Middleton have relocated to Anmer Hall ... but Buckingham Palace is still there, and as far as we can tell, it is thriving. The palace shared a behind-the-scenes look at the Buckingham gardens, and they're absolutely gorgeous this time of year.
This is just what we needed to brighten our day!
The royal family shared a glimpse of the gardens in celebration of National Gardening Week.
It looks like absolutely everything has bloomed there -- it's spring in London for sure!
Between seeing all the flowers, hearing the birds chirping, and that blue sky, we wish we could jump into this video and stay there forever. Next time we're feeling stressed, we're going to watch this on a loop. When everyone's in London, we're sure it's fun (and so peaceful) for the fam to hang out here.
In another tweet, they shared the flowers featured in the garden.
So many different varieties, and they're all gorgeous! Like the tweet says, these images and videos were captured by Mark Lane, who works as the Head Gardener at the palace, and it certainly seems like he has the whole place to himself right now -- it must be a paradise for him!
And honestly, these photos just prove that he's great at his job, because everything is so beautiful.
Lane has also shared an update on the garden.
In a statement from the royal family's website, he wrote:
"A stroll around the Buckingham Palace garden at this time of the year would remind us of William Wordsworth’s immortal poem referring to ‘a host of golden daffodils’, probably not the ten thousand he estimated on his walk, but an array great enough to cheer any heart. These provide but some of the wealth of colour and interest that this predominantly spring garden provides; whether it be the earlier snowdrops, primroses and bluebells or the later magnolias and lilacs, there is something to see around every corner."
Lane will also be answering questions about the garden this week.
According to the royal family's Twitter, he'll be on hand on Friday, May 1 on Twitter to answer anything and everything garden related. It seems like he'd be a great resource for anyone who's using this extra time at home to get their landscaping in order, and besides, who isn't cheered up by seeing beautiful flowers around their home?
We're so jealous the queen gets to see this garden on a regular basis!
We'll miss the royal garden parties this year, but there's always next year.
And hopefully, next year, those parties will be bigger and better than ever, giving us a chance to see another update on these gardens and to see Kate all dressed up in one of her pretty floral dresses (and Queen Elizabeth in her brightly colored suits, as per usual) once again.
We can't wait to see more of the gardens. No matter what kind of green thumb we might have, it's hard to compete with something as amazing as these!