Prince William Will Reportedly Lose a Beloved Title Once Prince Charles Becomes King

As much as we hate thinking about a day when Queen Elizabeth is no longer with us and Prince Charles steps up in her place, it's inevitable -- and when it does, it sounds like it could be a huge change for Prince William and Kate Middleton, Apparently, Will could lose one of his titles (among a whole host of other changes), and it has the potential to have a huge impact on the way he and Kate live.

  • William will likely have more responsibility when Charles is king. 

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles
    Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    We already know that Prince Charles will probably make Will in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, giving him power over how the money is distributed to the royal family. After all, as king, Charles will likely have his hands full with other responsibilities, and this would officially make Prince William the Duke of Cornwall. 

    But even though he would be gaining a new title, it also means he's probably losing another ... 

  • William may no longer be the Lord High Commissioner, though. 

    Prince Charles
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    Right now, he does have that title, thanks to the queen. Basically, it means that he can represent his grandmother at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. This is usually a one-year title, and it could be passed on to others after that period. But when Charles is king, he will have the authority to grant titles, just as Queen Elizabeth does now, and that means that he can give that particular title to anyone he wants. 

    Hard to say what he'll do until he's actually king, though. 

  • Will and Kate could also receive more backlash after Charles is king, too. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to The Talko (via Express), even though the queen or king is supposed to be politically neutral, Charles has spoken out about the issues that matter most to him, like protecting the environment. Kate and William would be expected to follow suit, and that could mean that they receive a bit of backlash from those who disagree with them.

    Then again, isn't that always a possibility? 

  • It's hard to say what will happen for sure, but change is almost guaranteed.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    After all, we'd be surprised if Charles decided to do everything exactly the way that Queen Elizabeth has. And of course, it's hard to imagine anyone besides her reigning, so there will be a lot that people have to get used to -- especially when it comes to the changes that affect Will and Kate's daily life as they get closer and closer to becoming king and queen.

    Guess it comes with the gig. It's a lot of responsibility, after all. 

  • Whatever the future throws their way, we know Will and Kate can handle it. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Ben Stansall - WPA Pool / Getty Images

    Kate and William have had to deal with a lot of curve balls since they tied the knot nine years ago, but they've managed to handle them all with grace -- we don't doubt that this situation would be any different.

    And hopefully, we've still got some time left before Prince Charles becoming king is a reality. Elizabeth might be 94, but we've got a feeling there's a good chance she might just outlive us all.

