Prince Harry Is Coming to Netflix With an Adorable Royal Cameo

WPA Pool/Getty Images
There's two, there's four, there's six, there's eight ... Sounds like Prince Harry's set to narrate! According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is taking a page out of Meghan Markle's book and heading to TV in collaboration with a childhood favorite -- Thomas and Friends. We've never been more excited to head to the Island of Sodor in our whole life!
-
Peep! Peep! On May 1, Prince Harry is heading to Netflix.
According to Variety, the Duke of Sussex will introduce a special episode of Thomas called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine.” How apropos! For his introduction, Harry can be seen sitting in a dignified armchair, reading from the beloved book. The episode will also star a new character -- Duchess of Loughborough -- played by Rosamund Pike.
-
Harry isn't the only member of the royal family to "star" in the episode.
-
-
Like Meghan, Harry recorded his TV spot a little while back.
-
Harry has always loved 'Thomas the Tank Engine.'
-
-
Will we be tuning in for Harry's 'Thomas' debut? Absolutely!
In fact, we can't think of a better person to read an intro to an episode about the royal family. (Harry was also seen wearing a Thomas and Friends shirt when he was little -- dude's a die-hard fan.)
He may not be part of the royal family right now, technically speaking, but between this and his recently launched mental health charity, Harry certainly is staying really useful!
Share this Story