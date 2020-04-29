Prince Harry Is Coming to Netflix With an Adorable Royal Cameo

There's two, there's four, there's six, there's eight ... Sounds like Prince Harry's set to narrate! According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex is taking a page out of Meghan Markle's book and heading to TV in collaboration with a childhood favorite -- Thomas and Friends. We've never been more excited to head to the Island of Sodor in our whole life!

  • Peep! Peep! On May 1, Prince Harry is heading to Netflix. 

    According to Variety, the Duke of Sussex will introduce a special episode of Thomas called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine.” How apropos! For his introduction, Harry can be seen sitting in a dignified armchair, reading from the beloved book. The episode will also star a new character -- Duchess of Loughborough -- played by Rosamund Pike.

  • Harry isn't the only member of the royal family to "star" in the episode. 

    prince harry, meghan markle, prince charles, kate middleton, prince william, queen
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles will be portrayed in the show (as animated characters). The storyline is set when Prince Charles was a boy, and during the episode Thomas takes Sir Topham Hatt, head of the railway, to Buckingham Palace to receive a special honor. How cute! 

    We're guessing the royal family is completely OK with this since, you know, the Queen has a part in the show and all.

  • Like Meghan, Harry recorded his TV spot a little while back. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    According to Variety, the duke recorded his introduction to Thomas back in January before he and his family moved to North America. Similarly, Meghan recorded her voiceover work for the Disney documentary Elephants whilst the Sussexes were still living in the UK in the fall. 

    In other words, even though it may seem like Harry and Meghan are suddenly "so Hollywood," these things have been in the works for some time. 

  • Harry has always loved 'Thomas the Tank Engine.' 

    prince harry, prince william, princess diana, prince charles
    John Shelley Collection/Avalon /Getty Images

    It's hard to see, but he's actually holding a Thomas lunchbox in this photo. See the little face on the end. Adorable!

    In his intro, Harry makes his love of Thomas clear.

    "'Thomas the Tank Engine’ has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years -- entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” he said. “I certainly have fond memories of growing up with ‘Thomas & Friends’ and being transported to new places through his adventures."

  • Will we be tuning in for Harry's 'Thomas' debut? Absolutely!

    In fact, we can't think of a better person to read an intro to an episode about the royal family. (Harry was also seen wearing a Thomas and Friends shirt when he was little -- dude's a die-hard fan.) 

    He may not be part of the royal family right now, technically speaking, but between this and his recently launched mental health charity, Harry certainly is staying really useful!

