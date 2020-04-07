John & Abbie Duggar Give Fans a Tour of Baby Grace's Nursery

This branch of the Duggar family tree has definitely been busy! Almost four months after John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar welcomed their first child into the world, they're giving us an extra special update. In a new video from TLC, John and Abbie showed off baby Grace's nursery, and wow, so much pink everywhere -- just as it should be!
-
Grace shares her room, which seems fair, because she's not spending much time there anyway.
-
During the tour, Abbie showed Grace's crib, which is too cute.
-
-
There's also Grace's dresser.
-
As a bonus, we even get a glimpse of Grace herself.
-
-
We're looking forward to seeing more of Grace soon.
It's not too often that John David and Abbie share updates on their little one (it seems like she keeps them pretty busy, after all), but we've loved everything we've seen so far, especially her monthly updates. Hopefully, we'll get some new episodes of Counting On soon, but in the meantime, we're keeping an eye out on Instagram for new pics.
This girl is growing so fast!
