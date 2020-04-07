John & Abbie Duggar Give Fans a Tour of Baby Grace's Nursery

johnandabbie/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

John David Duggar, Abbie Duggar
johnandabbie/Instagram

This branch of the Duggar family tree has definitely been busy! Almost four months after John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar welcomed their first child into the world, they're giving us an extra special update. In a new video from TLC, John and Abbie showed off baby Grace's nursery, and wow, so much pink everywhere -- just as it should be! 

  • Grace shares her room, which seems fair, because she's not spending much time there anyway.

    Grace's nursery tour
    TLC

    According to what Abbie said in the video, Grace is still sleeping in their room, so it's no big deal that her nursery also happens to be their office and guest room -- and we're impressed they managed to squeeze so much functionality out of such a small space! 

    For the record, the parts of Grace's room that are dedicated only to baby stuff are adorable.

    • Advertisement

  • During the tour, Abbie showed Grace's crib, which is too cute. 

    Grace Duggar nursery tour
    TLC

    We love the white and all the pink florals in her blanket and sheets. But like Abbie said, Grace isn't really sleeping there quite yet. When she does, though, we're sure she'll love it, because as far as we can tell, Grace really seems to be a girly girl -- or maybe that's just all the cute bows that her mom helps her wear? Abbie showed those off too, and Grace's collection is already pretty impressive. 

    Watch out, Felicity Vuolo. Some bow competition is coming your way.

  • There's also Grace's dresser.

    Grace Duggar nursery tour
    TLC

    As far as we can tell, Abbie keeps this little lady pretty well organized, storing her clothes and books in here. The gray baskets with the pink lamp are too cute. Basically, everything baby-related in this room is coordinated so well -- not that we're surprised, of course, because Abbie always seemed to have it totally together. She's slaying the mom game so far with this lucky little lady.

  • As a bonus, we even get a glimpse of Grace herself.

    Abbie Duggar, Grace Duggar
    TLC

    We can't believe how much she's grown since she was born in January -- and how much she already looks like her mom! Yeah, those Duggar genes run deep, but we have a feeling Grace is going to end up being more and more like her mom's twin as she continues to grow. 

    SIde note: Of course she's rocking a bow in this photo. Why wouldn't she be?

  • We're looking forward to seeing more of Grace soon. 

    It's not too often that John David and Abbie share updates on their little one (it seems like she keeps them pretty busy, after all), but we've loved everything we've seen so far, especially her monthly updates. Hopefully, we'll get some new episodes of Counting On soon, but in the meantime, we're keeping an eye out on Instagram for new pics. 

    This girl is growing so fast!

duggar

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement