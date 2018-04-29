Kate Middleton & Prince William Celebrate Ninth Wedding Anniversary With Gorgeous Photo

Babies! Check out Prince Harry with no facial hair in the background! And check out William with, well, hair! (Sorry, Wills.)

Alongside the iconic photo, the Cambridges wrote: "Nine years ago today -- thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" Ah, what a special day that was. Who could ever forget it?! Kate getting out of the car. Pippa. Their kiss on the balcony!