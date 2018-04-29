Kate Middleton & Prince William Celebrate Ninth Wedding Anniversary With Gorgeous Photo

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Happy anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William! It's hard to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for nine years, but alas, three kids and many happy memories later, here they are! To commemorate their special day, William and Kate shared a touching tribute to each other -- and to their well-wishers -- on Instagram. Make no mistake, people: These two are in love.
-
Early Wednesday morning, Kate and William shared this on Instagram:
Babies! Check out Prince Harry with no facial hair in the background! And check out William with, well, hair! (Sorry, Wills.)
Alongside the iconic photo, the Cambridges wrote: "Nine years ago today -- thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" Ah, what a special day that was. Who could ever forget it?! Kate getting out of the car. Pippa. Their kiss on the balcony!
-
William and Kate wed at Westminster Abbey, and -- needless to say -- it was an affair to remember.
In addition to their public wedding ceremony, which was rife with so many iconic moments, William and Kate also had a private reception at Buckingham Palace, where -- fun fact! -- Kate wore a different dress. Crazy to think back on them as two people who were young and in love, and most of all, childless!
-
-
Every year, the duke and duchess commemorate their special day on social media in some way.
Last year, they posted a photo of the two of them waving at fans from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with the message: "8 years ago today -- thank you for your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!"
Very sweet but pretty similar to their tribute this year.
-
Our favorite, perhaps, was from 2018.
Look at these two, riding off into the sunset! If there was any ever proof needed that royals do it better, this certainly is it. Alongside the photo, they wrote a similar message to the subsequent two, saying: "Seven years ago today -- thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"
Again, though, this photo takes the cake.
-
-
Although we don't know how William and Kate will be celebrating, we do know one thing:
The day is sure to be full of love. They may not be able to go out to a fancy dinner together or sneak out to a movie, but we're pretty certain -- just as they did with Prince Louis' birthday recently -- William and Kate will figure out a special way to mark the day.
Happy anniversary, Will and Kate! Here's to 10 more!
Share this Story