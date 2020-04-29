Why Royal Fans Should Expect To See Meghan & Harry on 'Every Red Carpet' Soon

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into life in LA, what are they going to be doing next? Apparently, hitting up a lot of swanky Hollywood events. Royal experts predict that Meghan and Harry will be on every red carpet soon (at least, when they start happening again), and sweeping up all that A-list clout to ensure their future income.

It's definitely going to be interesting if this turns out to be true.

  • Because Meghan already has one foot in Hollywood, she and Harry are expected to pursue that avenue hard in the future. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    As expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast recently, Meghan could end up acting again -- and she and Harry might strut their stuff on the red carpet to put themselves out there in the process.

    "I think we’ll see Meghan back in acting in terms of major motion films," Meier said, via Mirror. "I think she’ll be choosey of course but I think we’ll see a lot of them. I also think that we’re going to see a lot of red carpets. As soon as there are red carpets again, I genuinely think they will be on every major red carpet.”

  • Meier also thinks Meghan will choose meaningful roles only.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “I think she’ll be choosing a role about trafficking for example, where she’s playing a role where part of the proceeds will get donated. We’re going to see some really big things from her really soon," she said. “I see her choosing really important roles where I think the movie has a purpose behind it. I don’t think we’ll see her just doing a shallow role." 

    That definitely makes sense. Meghan's in a good position to be choosy, as she should be!

  • This falls in line with reports we heard earlier this year that claimed Meghan wants to revive her career.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Back in January, a source told Us Weekly that Meghan was looking for an agent again now that she was leaving the royal family and was looking for another source of income.

    "Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach," the insider said at the time. "It can be a manager or an agent, but she's reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects."

  • Meghan's already taken the first step with her Disney documentary.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Earlier this month, she narrated the Disneynature documentary Elephants, and even though it obviously wasn't acting, it was still a Hollywood gig -- that counts for something! And it could mean that other, similar projects are on the way from her too. 

    Of course, she and Harry have a lot in the works, especially with their Archewell foundation coming together ... but if she wants to act, she should.

  • It's going to be interesting to see how this all plays out for sure. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    If Meghan wants to take on roles again, we don't doubt she'll be successful -- not only is she talented, but she's now technically a member of the royal family, even if she's not working in the family anymore. There's a lot of interest!

    The world is Meghan's oyster at this point, and we can't wait to see what happens next. Maybe she'll get her own Netflix series?

