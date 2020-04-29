Why Royal Fans Should Expect To See Meghan & Harry on 'Every Red Carpet' Soon



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have settled into life in LA, what are they going to be doing next? Apparently, hitting up a lot of swanky Hollywood events. Royal experts predict that Meghan and Harry will be on every red carpet soon (at least, when they start happening again), and sweeping up all that A-list clout to ensure their future income.

It's definitely going to be interesting if this turns out to be true.