20 Royal Style Rules Anyone Can Follow

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
There are so many things we admire about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle -- their poise, their public speaking skills, the way they've both become awesome mothers to their children -- while also living in the spotlight. But something else we love about them has to be their style. Whether they're dressing for an official royal engagement, or taking part in something a bit more casual, these two rarely miss the mark when it comes to fashion. Through admiring their outfits and watching the way they approach style throughout the years, we've learned a lot of tips that can translate to our own personal style -- even though we're definitely not royal ourselves.
Between the two of them, Kate and Meghan introduced so many different ideas for how to dress for any occasion, including style staples that we may not have thought of before. Here are all the royal style tips that Kate and Meghan have bestowed upon us over the years. We may not be part of the royal family -- and TBH, neither were these ladies until they married Prince William and Prince Harry -- but that doesn't mean we can't use all the tricks they've picked up when working on our own wardrobe.
Royal engagements or not, following along with these tips definitely isn't a bad idea for anyone who's looking to up their style game this year, wishes they dressed more like Meghan and Kate, or needs to freshen up their closet ASAP. With the guidance from these women's past outfits, there's no way any of us can go wrong.
Wear a Signature Piece of Jewelry1
Once in a while, Kate Middleton really brings out the bling -- especially for special occasions that call for a tiara or other jewels from the queen's collection -- but most of the time, she keeps it low key and she usually sticks to her faves. Case in point: Her favorite diamond drop earrings, which she's been seen wearing many times over the years. It's good to have a signature piece to wear that goes with just about anything, and it doesn't have to be diamonds, either.
A Camel-Colored Coat Can Be a Staple2
Meghan's known for keeping it a bit neutral, and this camel coat that she owns -- as well as the other coats she has in similar colors -- is the perfect example of that. She looks super classy and put together, and it's hard to imagine any outfit that a coat like this wouldn't match. Anyone looking for a piece to invest in to help their winter wardrobe go a long way should definitely consider something like this.
Easily Class Up a Ponytail3
Whether it's up or down, Kate typically wears her hair in very simple styles. But when she opts for a ponytail, Kate Middleton usually goes for something like this -- and even though it looks cute and complicated, it's actually pretty easy to replicate. Just pull hair up into a ponytail, and wrap a small section around, securing it with a bobby pin.
It adds a little something extra to the very casual hairdo.
Go For a Monochromatic Look4
Meghan has been known to pull off monochromatic looks, wearing the same color but in different shades that's consistent through her entire outfit. This look she put together with reds and burgundies is the perfect example of that, and when it's all together, it ends up making her look like she really has her life in order -- which is something we could use, even if we aren't quite as put together as Meghan is.
Accessorize With Gloves5
While most of us only like to whip out our gloves when the weather really calls for it (they can be kind of a pain, after all), we've really noticed that during the winter months, the royal family -- especially Kate and Meghan -- uses them as more of an accessory that just so happens to be functional, instead of the other way around. This can actually add a little something to any winter outfit.
We're down with it!
Never Underestimate a Shirt Dress6
On more than one occasion, Meghan's been spotted wearing shirt dresses, and it's a solid reminder of how good they can look -- and how easy they are to wear, considering they make a whole outfit with just one piece of clothing. Here, she accessorized a low-key white dress with colorful earrings that really popped, and it really made for a cute outfit that works for something casual or a more important appearance.
Be an Outfit Repeater7
Kate's known for wearing outfits more than once (she's recycled this dress she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs for sure), and we have to applaud her on that. Not only is it not realistic to only wear outfits once -- especially for those of us who don't happen to be royals or celebrities -- but it's also bad for the environment to go through clothing this quickly.
Be like Kate and repeat those outfits!
Neutrals Can Make An Impact8
Here's Meghan and her neutrals again, proving once more that bright colors definitely aren't necessary for making an impact with an outfit. Over the last couple of years, we've seen her in a lot of tans, browns, beiges, whites, greys, and blacks, and they've all looked really good on her. Wearing something neutral doesn't mean that people will forget the outfit.
We definitely haven't forgotten any of Meghan's.
Florals Are Always in Style9
Though Meghan Markle hasn't been too wild for patterns, we've seen Kate in a lot of florals over the years, and it's been a hit every time -- especially when she wears a cute, vintage style pattern, like this to a garden party. Wearing florals for spring might not be groundbreaking (we know this thanks to The Devil Wears Prada), but it's common because it totally works and looks super cute.
Don't Be Afraid to Wear Horizontal Stripes10
When Meghan does go for a pattern, she goes for something totally bold, and although plenty of people might shy away from stripes, Meghan dove right in -- and yep, this dress was a success. Wearing the darker colors that she's mostly known for, Meghan is killing it in this dress, which looks comfy and fashionable all at the same time.
We can't let horizontal stripes scare us away!
Dress Up a Pair of Skinny Jeans11
While Kate might be known for her dresses and more formal looks, but we've seen her pull off skinny jeans like no one else over the years. Sometimes, she wears them as part of a more sporty, casual look, but other times, she also dresses them up -- like she did here with wedge heels, a striped top, and a blazer. She's ready for anything, and in an outfit like this, Kate Middleton can easily keep up with her kids, too.
Matching Accessories Pull a Look Together12
We may not get to see Kate and Meghan together much anymore, but we'll never forget their Christmas looks that they wore to Sandringham for the holidays. Kate was in mostly deep reds, while Meghan stuck to navy blue. But what really stood out was the way their accessories -- including the clutches they were carrying -- matched perfectly.
A cohesive look goes a long way!
Two Words: Big Hats13
If we aren't royal, most of us don't see many opportunities throughout the year to wear a giant hat in public... minus maybe a floppy sun hat on the beach -- or if we're dressing up for a Kentucky Derby party. But for the royals, it's a way of life, and it might be something we need to adopt across the pond, because we're starting to get jealous of Kate's many statement making hats.
Denim Jackets Should Be in Everyone's Closet14
Here's another staple piece that's easy to wear and essential to keep in our closets. First of all, a good denim jacket goes with anything, and it'll last for years, so this might be a good piece to invest in. Besides, how adorable (and happy) does Meghan look here, wearing hers? Paired with pants and a white button down shirt, she kept her overall look pretty casual, but still pulled together.
Dressing For Work Doesn't Have to Be Boring15
As a member of the royal family, Kate's pretty much always working, it just comes with the gig. At all the official engagements she shows up to, Kate Middleton usually looks pretty flawless, even when the event calls for business casual. Here, she's wearing an adorable suit with a double-breasted jacket and fun skirt, proving that business casual definitely doesn't have to equal boring.
Brown & Black Do Go Together16
We've all heard some variation of the rule that we shouldn't wear black and brown together at the same time, but that rule doesn't really seem to apply -- especially not if we are able to pair the two colors together the right way, like Meghan Markle's doing. We love her white top, black pants, and brown pumps together, proving that breaking the rules of fashion can be just as fun as following them.
Bright Colors Make Everything Pop17
We're never going to knock a gorgeous neutral outfit, but here, Kate's showing off how much a bright color can truly change an outfit. This purple dress is absolutely to die for, and totally matches Kate's bright, upbeat personality. Filling an entire closet with colors like this one might not be for everyone, but owning a few statement pieces can really bring a wardrobe to life.
Everyone Should Own a Little Black Dress18
How fabulous did Meghan look at the live action premiere of The Lion King in London last year? Her black dress was gorgeous (and perfect for the red carpet), reinforcing that no matter what, we can't go wrong with a little black dress. This is another one of those things that we should all have in our closets, at the ready for when we need them, and Meghan's version of the fashion mainstay is too perfect.
No One Can Ever Have Too Many Coats19
According to royal etiquette, members of the family cannot take their coats off while they're outside and in public; it's a matter of politeness, though one that most of us don't subscribe to. This could be why Kate has so many impressive coats in her collection. All of them gorgeous -- and perfectly coordinating with all her winter outfits. She's definitely inspiring us to up our own coat game before the next winter hits.
Simple Black Sunglasses Go With Everything20
Here's another fashion statement that might be worth a bit of an investment: simple black sunglasses, which Kate and Meghan both wore to Wimbledon. It kept the sun out of their eyes and helped them look cool all at the same time. They don't have to break the bank, either. In fact, Kate's wearing the popular Ray Ban wayfarers, which are pretty affordable as far as sunglasses go.