20 Royal Style Rules Anyone Can Follow

Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images



Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images There are so many things we admire about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle -- their poise, their public speaking skills, the way they've both become awesome mothers to their children -- while also living in the spotlight. But something else we love about them has to be their style. Whether they're dressing for an official royal engagement, or taking part in something a bit more casual, these two rarely miss the mark when it comes to fashion. Through admiring their outfits and watching the way they approach style throughout the years, we've learned a lot of tips that can translate to our own personal style -- even though we're definitely not royal ourselves.

Between the two of them, Kate and Meghan introduced so many different ideas for how to dress for any occasion, including style staples that we may not have thought of before. Here are all the royal style tips that Kate and Meghan have bestowed upon us over the years. We may not be part of the royal family -- and TBH, neither were these ladies until they married Prince William and Prince Harry -- but that doesn't mean we can't use all the tricks they've picked up when working on our own wardrobe.

Royal engagements or not, following along with these tips definitely isn't a bad idea for anyone who's looking to up their style game this year, wishes they dressed more like Meghan and Kate, or needs to freshen up their closet ASAP. With the guidance from these women's past outfits, there's no way any of us can go wrong.