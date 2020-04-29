15 Times Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinated Their Royal Looks

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show their solidarity with each other in a myriad of ways, including the ways they dress. Many couples end up dressing like one another out of habit, or from spending so much time around the other person. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it goes deeper than that. Meghan has become a fashion icon in her time as a member of the royal family. Plus, Prince Harry has style in his own right, too. The duo have often worn matching outfits or similar looks to events and royal outings that's pretty fun to see.
By far, Harry and Meghan's favorite color is navy blue, but the couple has often sported matching coats and red carpet attire, too.
After their royal exit, Harry and Meghan looked like a matching pair wearing emerald green to their final royal event. The two have coordinated their past few looks, possibly symbolizing their bond throughout the family drama. Even though we won't be seeing this couple at official events, we are hoping to still see them on red carpets or at family outings. Now that these two will have more freedom, perhaps their wardrobes will steadily become more similar.
Their style will definitely become more casual.
Some of Meghan and Harry's best looks have been matching ones. They've even worn the same colors as their son, Archie, and looked like an adorably cohesive family. Meghan has an eye for fashion (she even created her own line of clothing), and luckily, Prince Harry doesn't seem to mind dressing up.
We've compiled some of their best coordinated outfits.
-
Down Under1
These two definitely found their shade, wearing navy once again on a sunny Australian day during a visit in 2018 to kick off their first official royal tour after their Windsor wedding. Meghan was wearing a Dion Lee dress with a chic V-neck cut and an asymmetrical skirt. Harry kept it casual with an unbuttoned navy suit jacket and white collared shirt.
Honestly, navy looks gorgeous on both Harry and Meghan's skin tones.
-
Navy Coat Repeat2
Harry and Meghan stepped out in their signature style once again, rocking navy coats. For their first appearance as a royal couple, these two were matching and looked like quite the pair. Hopefully, they kept warm during their chilly November 2017 to Nottingham.
-
-
'The Lion King' Premiere3
At the red carpet premiere of the 2019 Lion King live-action film, Harry and Meghan looked like Disney royalty. The two posed for photos and stopped to chat with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Their coordinated black-tie looks were absolutely stunning. In case anyone was wondering, Meghan wore a long-sleeved Jason Wu dress with mesh detailing.
-
Moroccan Vibes4
Meghan stepped out in a gorgeous Carolina Herrera maxi maternity dress while in Morocco for royal business. (Harry and Meghan met with the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI.) Prince Harry matched her pale blue gown with a similarly-colored suit and lavender tie.
This periwinkle color is absolutely perfect on this royal mom.
-
-
Remembrance Day5
Back in 2018, Harry and Meghan dressed in navy and wore matching poppies in honor of Remembrance Day. (The memorial holiday honors members of the armed forces who died during World War I.) Meghan and Harry attended the annual service as a part of their royal duty and looked perfectly polished for the somber day.
-
Royal Variety Performance6
For another royal event in 2018, the Royal Variety Performance, the couple looked dapper in black and white. Meghan was sporting her baby bump in a sequined Safiyaa halter top and a black mermaid skirt that grazed the floor. Her hair was pulled back into a bun with a few pieces of hair left out to frame her face. Prince Harry looked sharp in a suit paired with a black bow tie.
-
-
Matching Harry's Style7
Prince Harry looked official in his military uniform at the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force in 2018. Meghan decided to match her husband in an A-line navy blue Dior dress with a whimsical fascinator, keeping the look chic and simple with nude pumps. This simple statement dress is a classic for the Duchess of Sussex and is a look we've grown to love on her.
-
Shades of Gray8
Harry and Meg wore varying shades of gray to the January 2018 Reprezent Radio event in South London. The two were bundled up in wool coats, with Meghan rocking a giant scarf to stay warm. Both Meghan and Harry kept things causal and neutral for the radio event, which has us wanting to copy their style during the colder months.
-
-
Matching Floral Vibes9
Prince Harry's most casual look yet has to be his tropical patterned shirt during their trip to Fiji. Meghan sported a stunning floral maxi dress with billowing sleeves and a pom pom belt. While these two weren't wearing matching colors, overall, they looked like the perfect beach couple.
-
Matching on Christmas10
Meghan and Harry got done up for the royal family church service on Christmas Day in 2018. The sweet couple stood side by side with Prince William and Kate Middleton who also looked dashing. Though it's not uncommon for people to default to dark colors, Meghan could've chosen another color to stand out -- like Kate's stunning red outfit -- but she chose to match her man, and boy do they look cute.
-
-
Matching Navy Coats11
These two looked cozy and casual wearing navy coats and oatmeal sweaters. (Meghan's coat is from J. Crew, and her sweater is All Saints.) Harry and Meghan were celebrating International Women's Day in 2018 in Birmingham at the time, and are proof navy and neutrals do hand in hand.
-
Shades of Blue12
The adorable trio looked like the cutest family unit all wearing blue for a televised trip to Africa in 2019. Archie, then a baby, was well-behaved in his blue overalls and just as adorable as he wants to be. Meghan was wearing a blue-patterned, mid-length dress, and Harry sported a blue suit.
Hopefully, we'll see even more matching looks from this precious family.
-
-
Commonwealth Day13
Meghan completed her royal duties in a vibrant emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress (she kept her look totally monochromatic with an emerald green fascinator, clutch, and shoes), and Prince Harry added in his own pop of color, matching his wife with emerald green lining in his suit. The annual Commonwealth Day ceremony was the duo's final event as working royals, and they ended it with a bang.
-
Mountbatten Festival of Music in London14
Meghan wowed in a Safiyaa red dress with a matching red cape, heels, earrings, and clutch. She held her own in the fashion department beside Prince Harry, who wore his royal uniform as the Captain General of the Royal Marines for the last time. Many think that Meghan chose to match her husband in support of the cause close to his heart. (The festival was a charity event for the Royal Marines.)
What a sweet gesture!
-
-
The Endeavour Fund Awards15
At another event following their historic announcement (and farewell tour), Meghan and Harry matched in vibrant blue. Meghan wore a bright blue fitted midi dress with a tiny slit up the back. She paired the look with navy shoes and her hair in a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Harry looked sharp in a blue suit with a tie that coordinated with Meghan's dress.
Even though it was raining, these two were shining.