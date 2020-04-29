15 Times Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinated Their Royal Looks

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show their solidarity with each other in a myriad of ways, including the ways they dress. Many couples end up dressing like one another out of habit, or from spending so much time around the other person. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it goes deeper than that. Meghan has become a fashion icon in her time as a member of the royal family. Plus, Prince Harry has style in his own right, too. The duo have often worn matching outfits or similar looks to events and royal outings that's pretty fun to see. By far, Harry and Meghan's favorite color is navy blue, but the couple has often sported matching coats and red carpet attire, too.

After their royal exit, Harry and Meghan looked like a matching pair wearing emerald green to their final royal event. The two have coordinated their past few looks, possibly symbolizing their bond throughout the family drama. Even though we won't be seeing this couple at official events, we are hoping to still see them on red carpets or at family outings. Now that these two will have more freedom, perhaps their wardrobes will steadily become more similar.

Their style will definitely become more casual.

Some of Meghan and Harry's best looks have been matching ones. They've even worn the same colors as their son, Archie, and looked like an adorably cohesive family. Meghan has an eye for fashion (she even created her own line of clothing), and luckily, Prince Harry doesn't seem to mind dressing up.

We've compiled some of their best coordinated outfits.