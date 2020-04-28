Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels Royal Family Favored Kate Middleton Over Her

Regardless of what you think of her, it's impossible to deny the fact that Meghan Markle was the victim of some truly horrendous treatment by the British press. After a brief honeymoon period, the Duchess of Sussex was attacked on a daily basis by a number of newspapers, ultimately leading to her and Harry's exit from the royal family. Throughout Meghan's time in the UK, the royal family stayed mum on how she was being portrayed in the media -- and a new report reveals she didn't appreciated that very much. 

  • A source recently told the 'Daily Mail' that Meghan was hurt no one in the royal family stood up for her -- especially since they would have for Kate Middleton. 

    meghan markle
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    An insider said that "[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised" if Kate were the one being attacked. "Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out," the friend added. 

    Apparently, the duchess believes that if the Duchess of Cambridge were the one in Meghan's shoes "changes would have been made."

  • Meghan also apparently feels no one in the royal family should be remotely surprised by her and Harry's recent decision. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Pool/Getty Images

    Even though Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles were reportedly surprised by the letter Harry and Meghan penned recently to the editors of a number of tabloids, saying they would no longer work with them, the source says Meghan thinks they should've seen it coming.

    "Meghan said no one in the royal family should be surprised with the announcement," the insider said. "She said everyone knew exactly how Harry felt about the British tabloids and the changes he wanted made."

  • But back to the Kate thing. It sounds like there may have been a wee bit of favoritism happening behind palace doors. 

    kate middleton, pippa middleton, meghan markle
    Simon M Bruty/Getty Images

    In regards to Harry and Meghan's recent media ban, the insider went on to say: "If Kate was being criticized no one would put up with it. Meghan tells friends the palace favored her sister-in-law and would have attacked the UK tabloids if she were the one relentlessly picked on to protect his family."

    "Meghan said Harry needed to take a stand for her, their son and his mother," the insider added. 

  • Harry tried talking to the queen and his dad, but reportedly, they didn't offer much help. 

    prince harry, queen elizabeth
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    According to the palace insider Harry "constantly" talked to the queen and his dad about how Meghan was being treated, but they "wouldn't do anything to change the protocol," despite seeing "how it was tearing him apart."

    '[Meghan] said it was infuriating that Harry's very real and valid concerns fell on deaf ears," the source went on to say. "Meghan said they made it seem like this is the way it is, deal with it. Harry had been dealing with it far too long. She said he wasn't going to let this destroy her life and their marriage."

    Well, shoot!

  • At the end of the day, it sounds like Harry did the only thing he felt he could. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Pool/Getty Images

    "Meghan said when she was living in England, she was being bullied by the media non-stop and Harry knew he had to do something dramatic to protect her and the family," the insider said. "She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant."

    "She said no one took his pleas seriously, so they had to take the issue into their own hands," the source added. "This was about protecting the family and doing right by Princess Diana."

    Man, sounds like Harry and Meghan did everything they could to stay in the royal family, but it just all got to be too much. Hopefully, the Sussexes' latest move to LA will give them a little more peace and they'll find what it is they're looking for. 

    Fingers crossed. 

