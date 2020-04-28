Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels Royal Family Favored Kate Middleton Over Her

BEN CURTIS/Getty Images
Regardless of what you think of her, it's impossible to deny the fact that Meghan Markle was the victim of some truly horrendous treatment by the British press. After a brief honeymoon period, the Duchess of Sussex was attacked on a daily basis by a number of newspapers, ultimately leading to her and Harry's exit from the royal family. Throughout Meghan's time in the UK, the royal family stayed mum on how she was being portrayed in the media -- and a new report reveals she didn't appreciated that very much.
A source recently told the 'Daily Mail' that Meghan was hurt no one in the royal family stood up for her -- especially since they would have for Kate Middleton.
Meghan also apparently feels no one in the royal family should be remotely surprised by her and Harry's recent decision.
But back to the Kate thing. It sounds like there may have been a wee bit of favoritism happening behind palace doors.
Harry tried talking to the queen and his dad, but reportedly, they didn't offer much help.
At the end of the day, it sounds like Harry did the only thing he felt he could.
