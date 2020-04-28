Meghan Markle Reportedly Feels Royal Family Favored Kate Middleton Over Her

A source recently told the 'Daily Mail' that Meghan was hurt no one in the royal family stood up for her -- especially since they would have for Kate Middleton.

An insider said that "[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised" if Kate were the one being attacked. "Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out," the friend added.

Apparently, the duchess believes that if the Duchess of Cambridge were the one in Meghan's shoes "changes would have been made."