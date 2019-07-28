Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' Amid Divorce

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
We were pretty shocked when Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce on Sunday, but even though they made it sound like an amicable decision, evidence is coming out that it's anything but. In new legal documents from their divorce proceedings, Kristin has accused Jay of "inappropriate martial conduct," and it's definitely not sounding good.
Kristin shared the news on April 26, letting fans know that she and Jay had grown apart.
But in the documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, Kristin stated that Jay was guilty of marital misconduct ... even though she didn't get into specifics about what she meant by that.
In the paperwork she filed last Friday, Kristin Cavallari said that Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," while Jay, in his own filing, chalked their split up to "irreconcilable differences."
It also seems Kristin's going for primary custody, while Jay wants joint.
The dates of Kristin and Jay's split also conflict in their filing.
For Kristin's part, she says the date of their split was April 7, the same day she and her family returned from being stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks after they were unable to get home due to everything going on in the world right now.
However, Jay claimed that the date of separation was April 21, two weeks after they got back from their trip.
Sounds like these two are definitely not on the same page.
The timing of their breakup is definitely interesting.
In fact, as a legal expert told Fox News, while most couples might not want attention on their divorce, Jay and Kristin chose a time to announce their split when people are hanging at home and have nothing to do but speculate about what might have happened.
"Here, they chose sort of a conspicuous time when we're all just looking at our phones and the news all day and we're looking for something that distracts us," family attorney Kelly Frawley told the outlet, adding, "So we're looking for some distraction and something juicy and fun. And I think by them filing for divorce at this time, they might want that interest."
We don't know the real reason behind their breakup, but it doesn't seem like cheating was a factor.
In fact, a source close to the celebrity couple told TMZ that there is no other woman in Jay's life who could make him want to leave Kristin -- though she was "surprised" to find out that he had filed, as they reportedly hadn't discussed it. The real drama between them right now is who will end up with custody of their three kids -- Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor -- and it's a little early to make predictions at this point.
This can't be an easy time for either of them, regardless.
What's most important is their family having the privacy and the time to heal right now, so we hope they're able to do that, despite all the interest in what's going on with their split. Divorce is never easy, after all.
And who knows? Maybe this even means that we'll see Kristin pop up on The Hills reboot in future episodes that are hopefully coming soon. Stranger things have happened...
