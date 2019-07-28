Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' Amid Divorce

Kristin shared the news on April 26, letting fans know that she and Jay had grown apart.

But in the documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, Kristin stated that Jay was guilty of marital misconduct ... even though she didn't get into specifics about what she meant by that.

In the paperwork she filed last Friday, Kristin Cavallari said that Jay “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper," while Jay, in his own filing, chalked their split up to "irreconcilable differences."

It also seems Kristin's going for primary custody, while Jay wants joint.

Hmm...