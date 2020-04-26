Kylie Jenner Reveals Twerking Skills in Thong Bikini TikTok Video

As all of us are still navigating the new normal of sheltering in place, it seems like celebrities are getting in on the TikTok action. Mark Wahlberg's 10-year-old daughter is practically a star, and Jenna Dewan is showing off her TikTok skills a month after giving birth. Welp, it appears another celeb has entered the craze as Kylie Jenner is showing off never-before-seen twerking skills, according to reports.
... and it's hard to look away.
Kylie made a guest appearance in bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou's TikTok video.
"[C]an't convince me that it didn't happen .. @kyliejenner #fyp," Anastasia, who goes by Stassi Baby online, captioned the TikTok video.
The pair appear to be doing their own rendition of the Carole Baskin challenge, inspired by, of course, Tiger King. Granted, we haven't seen a ton of people twerking to the reimagined Megan Thee Stallion "Savage" track.
The reality star seems to be having fun showing off her thong bikini.
"[I]t's getting hot out here @kylieskin," the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling wrote in her sultry Instagram post. Must be nice to lounge around what looks to be the new $36.5 million home Kylie recently purchased -- complete with 20 parking spaces, seven bedrooms, and 14 bathrooms.
And how life in general is going at home.
Photogs have spotted Kylie Jenner out and about as of late rocking a more unexpected look.
Just last week, paparrazi spotted Kylie makeup-free -- and extension-free, too -- heading to Stassie's house. The difference between a clean-faced Kylie and a dolled-up Kylie are pretty much night and day. It seems a number of people prefer Kylie rocking the more natural look, so who knows if this will stick once we're all allowed to stay out of the house for longer periods of time.
Who knows what's in store next?
Thong bikini twerking videos.
Makeup-free looks.
Honestly, with this family, we're not surprised anymore with the things they post -- unless it's a fully clothed photo shoot (ba-dum-tiss). All jokes aside, so long as Kylie is staying safe and following the recommended guidelines, twerk on, mama.
