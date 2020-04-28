Princess Diana's Former Confidant Slams Harry & Meghan as 'Desperate' in Scathing Op-Ed

Oh, it gets worse. After writing about how the Queen has really stepped it up recently and is the embodiment of calm resilience, Jephson took a jab at Harry and Meghan's current behavior in LA.

"Their celebrity publicists aren't stupid," he wrote. "They can see that exile in Tinseltown is not a clever place from which to lecture the people they have abandoned on how to endure the worst crisis since the Second World War."



He added: "They invite -- and have duly received -- much sarcastic mockery for their clumsy attempts to appear relevant from their luxurious lockdown in La-La-Land."

Ouch!