Princess Diana's Former Confidant Slams Harry & Meghan as 'Desperate' in Scathing Op-Ed

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

If there's one thing that's undeniably divided the world over in the past year or so, it's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As the old saying goes: You either love them or you hate them. There's very little in between when it comes to the Sussexes. Although the royal family and people associated with them generally subscribe to the stiff upper lip lifestyle when it comes to other members of the monarchy (in addition to, you know, everything else), now that Harry and Meghan are out on their own, people are free to talk. And talk they are!

  • Princess Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, has some strong feelings about Harry and Meghan. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    In a piece he penned for the Mail on Sunday, Jephson had some choice words pertaining to Harry and Meghan's new life. Talking about the recent letter Harry and Meghan sent to the editors of a number of British newspapers, Jephson surmised that even though the Sussexes don't want to be in the royal family necessarily, they still want to be royals.

    "Their recent letter of complaint to British newspaper editors makes clear, their flight to LA has not induced them to drop an ounce of royal haughtiness, as their hapless spokesman blared out their royal titles in every paragraph. The point couldn't have been clearer: we don't care about losing the HRH -- all we, and our Hollywood best friends, want to put on the invitation cards is the Duke and Duchess bit."

  • Jephson didn't just voice his opinion on Harry and Meghan's recent letter. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Oh, it gets worse. After writing about how the Queen has really stepped it up recently and is the embodiment of calm resilience, Jephson took a jab at Harry and Meghan's current behavior in LA.

    "Their celebrity publicists aren't stupid," he wrote. "They can see that exile in Tinseltown is not a clever place from which to lecture the people they have abandoned on how to endure the worst crisis since the Second World War." 

    He added: "They invite -- and have duly received -- much sarcastic mockery for their clumsy attempts to appear relevant from their luxurious lockdown in La-La-Land."

    Ouch!

  • Jephson also advised Harry and Meghan to lay low right now. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    "Common sense -- and decency -- would compel the Sussexes to hunker down with their baby in the temporary comfort of a borrowed mansion and hope the rest of us wouldn't notice their period of wise invisibility," he wrote. Dang!

    OK, fine, they're far from invisible right now. But Harry and Meghan are delivering meals to people in need. 

  • Finally, Jephson feels that to really gain the public's favor, the couple need to fully sever ties with their royal titles.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    "So if we wish them success in their new adventure in the world's entertainment capital, we must help them cast off ties to the institution and country they seem to think they've outgrown," he wrote. "Now, surely, is the time to unburden them from the stress of being half-celebrity, half-toxic royal."

    Obviously, he's being a bit sarcastic, but in so many words, he's saying that they need to pick one or the other.

  • Bottom line: Harry and Meghan aren't going to catch a break any time soon. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    At this point, it almost seems like anything they choose to do with their life -- go back to the royal family, help out those in need in LA, or write a book -- is going to be criticized. So, on that note, hopefully Harry and Meghan are, at the very least, happier living in the sun by the sea in Los Angeles. Not a bad consolation prize, if you ask us.

