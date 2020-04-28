Prince Harry Launches First Solo Project Since Leaving the Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
It's been about a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished up their official royal duties, and they're already going full steam ahead into the future. On Monday, Harry announced his first post-royal project, and it's all about mental health -- not surprising in the least, considering how important that cause has been to him through the course of his career.

  • Harry has officially launched HeadFIT, a service that helps members of the military with their mental health.

    This initiative has been three years in the making, and now, it's here, offering up new ways to help members of the British military on a website that includes access to tools that will "enhance mood, drive and confidence, and help Defence people manage the stresses of everyday life," according to the HeadFIT website.

    This is in partnership with the Heads Together campaign, which Harry, Will, and Kate have always been a part of. How cool! 

  • Harry also issued a statement about HeadFIT in the announcement. 

    He said

    “I’ve long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.”

    Sounds like a really cool project that has the potential to help a lot of people.

  • The Heads Together Instagram also shared the announcement, along with another quote from Harry.

    "This is about building resilience that will match that of the most world class athletes and prepare you for every day stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance," Harry said via the Instagram caption. 

    It's true -- mental health and physical health go hand in hand, and we're really glad to hear that Harry's a part of this initiative, even though Heads Together is still working with the Royal Foundation, which Harry isn't necessarily a part of these days.

  • This project is likely an important one for Harry.

    After all, Harry's always been open about mental health, and he seems to be walking the walk, too -- what was his departure from the royal family if not a move to improve his own mental health and that of his little family? He makes it a priority, and of course he wants to encourage others to do the same.

    As they should, because like Harry said in his statement, the only way to be truly functioning at our peak is to have our heads in the right place too.

  • Meghan and Harry are keeping pretty busy these days. 

    As well as Harry's new mental health project, he and Meghan are getting ready to launch their foundation, Archewell, and we have a feeling that's just the beginning of what they have in the works. In the meantime, they're probably still settling into their new home in California, which has to be a project in and of itself. We all know what a pain moving can be!

    Can't wait to see what else these two have planned for this year. They're going to do great things!

