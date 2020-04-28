Prince Harry Launches First Solo Project Since Leaving the Royal Family

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
It's been about a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finished up their official royal duties, and they're already going full steam ahead into the future. On Monday, Harry announced his first post-royal project, and it's all about mental health -- not surprising in the least, considering how important that cause has been to him through the course of his career.
Harry has officially launched HeadFIT, a service that helps members of the military with their mental health.
Harry also issued a statement about HeadFIT in the announcement.
The Heads Together Instagram also shared the announcement, along with another quote from Harry.
"This is about building resilience that will match that of the most world class athletes and prepare you for every day stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance," Harry said via the Instagram caption.
It's true -- mental health and physical health go hand in hand, and we're really glad to hear that Harry's a part of this initiative, even though Heads Together is still working with the Royal Foundation, which Harry isn't necessarily a part of these days.
This project is likely an important one for Harry.
Meghan and Harry are keeping pretty busy these days.
