Kate Middleton's Wedding Day Tiara Had a Special Royal Connection

As Marie Claire pointed out, it's been in the royal family since 1936 and originally belonged to King George VI's wife. In 1944, the tiara was passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her birthday, who hasn't worn it in public but has often lent it to family members, such as Kate, when they've wanted to wear it.

Talk about a family heirloom -- and one they'd better guard with their lives, because we can't even imagine what it cost!