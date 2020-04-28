Kate Middleton's Wedding Day Tiara Had a Special Royal Connection

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton, Prince William
John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

Years later, we're still in awe over Kate Middleton's wedding day look when she married Prince William, and now, we have an interesting tidbit about her chosen headpiece for the event. There's a reason Kate chose the tiara she did to wear to her wedding, and it's actually pretty sweet. The more we learn about their nuptials, the more we realize exactly how much attention to detail went into the affair.

  • Along with her veil, Kate wore an absolutely stunning tiara to her ceremony. 

    Kate Middleton
    John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

    It was a Cartier halo tiara, featuring 16 graduated scrolls and literally hundreds (close to a thousand) diamonds -- 739 brilliant diamonds and 149 baton diamonds.

    Kate looked like a total dream on her wedding day in this tiara that she had borrowed from Queen Elizabeth, as per tradition, and as it turns out, she didn't just pick out the one she liked the best. There's actually a pretty significant meaning behind her choice.

    • Advertisement

  • The tiara has an impressive history behind it. 

    Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth
    Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    As Marie Claire pointed out, it's been in the royal family since 1936 and originally belonged to King George VI's wife. In 1944, the tiara was passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her birthday, who hasn't worn it in public but has often lent it to family members, such as Kate, when they've wanted to wear it. 

    Talk about a family heirloom -- and one they'd better guard with their lives, because we can't even imagine what it cost!

  • The story behind the tiara made it super appropriate for Kate to wear. 

    Kate Middleton
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Marie Claire also pointed out that the tiara was given to Elizabeth before she knew she'd be ruling the UK (years before she was actually crowned). And in the same way, Kate may not have ever imagined she'd be marrying into the royal family, becoming a duchess and eventually the queen consort when Prince William steps up to the plate to become King of England.

    Does that just give everyone all those warm and fuzzy feelings?!

  • It's extra sweet to look back on this now, just before they celebrate their anniversary.

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Will and Kate will celebrate nine years of marriage. It's hard to believe that much time has passed since one of the most epic royal weddings

    Kate's look that day was truly unforgettable -- tiara, gown, and all. She's inspired so many brides with her lace dress and dramatic train, and it truly does seem she picked the best possible tiara she could have from the Queen's collection.

  • We're definitely interested to see what the future holds for this tiara.

    Kate Middleton
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    Do we think Princess Charlotte might end up borrowing it for her wedding someday? That might just be the cutest tradition ever, especially considering how often she and her mom wear coordinating outfits.

    If anyone needs us, we'll be looking back on Will and Kate's dreamy wedding photos. It might be a while until we have the next royal wedding once Princess Beatrice ties the knot, but it'll definitely be worth the wait.

kate middleton royals royal wedding

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement