Kate Middleton's Wedding Day Tiara Had a Special Royal Connection

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images
Years later, we're still in awe over Kate Middleton's wedding day look when she married Prince William, and now, we have an interesting tidbit about her chosen headpiece for the event. There's a reason Kate chose the tiara she did to wear to her wedding, and it's actually pretty sweet. The more we learn about their nuptials, the more we realize exactly how much attention to detail went into the affair.
-
Along with her veil, Kate wore an absolutely stunning tiara to her ceremony.
-
The tiara has an impressive history behind it.
-
-
The story behind the tiara made it super appropriate for Kate to wear.
-
It's extra sweet to look back on this now, just before they celebrate their anniversary.
-
-
We're definitely interested to see what the future holds for this tiara.
Share this Story